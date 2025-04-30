WCHC - Rodeo #1 - May 29, 2025

All Ages assisted riding.
Includes Clover Leaf Barrels, Straight Barrels & Goat Ribbon Pulling in one entry fee for $30.
Contestants who participate in 4 of the 5 rodeos will receive an award.
All Ages assisted riding.
Includes Clover Leaf Barrels, Straight Barrels & Goat Ribbon Pulling in one entry fee for $30.
Contestants who participate in 4 of the 5 rodeos will receive an award.
CLOVER KID - Clover Leaf Barrel Racing
$15
Clover Kids are in Kindergarten - 2nd Grade
Clover Kids are in Kindergarten - 2nd Grade
CLOVER KID - Straight Barrels
$15
Clover Kids are in Kindergarten - 2nd Grade
Clover Kids are in Kindergarten - 2nd Grade
CLOVER KID - Pole Bending
$15
Clover Kids are in Kindergarten - 2nd Grade
Clover Kids are in Kindergarten - 2nd Grade
CLOVER KID - 4H Stake Race
$15
Clover Kids are in Kindergarten - 2nd Grade
Clover Kids are in Kindergarten - 2nd Grade
CLOVER KID - Goat Flanking
$15
Clover Kids are in Kindergarten - 2nd Grade
Clover Kids are in Kindergarten - 2nd Grade
JUNIORS - Clover Leaf Barrel Racing
$15
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade.
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade.
JUNIORS - Straight Barrels
$15
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade.
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade.
JUNIORS - Pole Bending
$15
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade.
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade.
JUNIORS - 4H Stake Race
$15
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade.
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade.
JUNIORS - Goat Tying
$15
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade.
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade.
JUNIORS - Chute Roping
$20
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade. Clover Kids are able to ride up a division to participate in roping events.
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade. Clover Kids are able to ride up a division to participate in roping events.
JUNIORS - Breakaway Roping
$20
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade. Clover Kids are able to ride up a division to participate in roping events.
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade. Clover Kids are able to ride up a division to participate in roping events.
JUNIORS - Ribbon Roping
$20
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade. Clover Kids are able to ride up a division to participate in roping events.
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade. Clover Kids are able to ride up a division to participate in roping events.
INTERMEDIATE - Clover Leaf Barrel Racing
$15
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade.
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade.
INTERMEDIATE - Straight Barrels
$15
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade.
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade.
INTERMEDIATE - Pole Bending
$15
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade.
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade.
INTERMEDIATE - Goat Tying
$15
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade.
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade.
INTERMEDIATE - 4H Stake Race
$15
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade.
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade.
INTERMEDIATE - Breakaway Roping
$20
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade. Ropers are welcome to ride up an age group for an extra run, no points will be awarded.
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade. Ropers are welcome to ride up an age group for an extra run, no points will be awarded.
INTERMEDIATE - Ribbon Roping
$20
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade. Ropers are welcome to ride up an age group for an extra run, no points will be awarded.
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade. Ropers are welcome to ride up an age group for an extra run, no points will be awarded.
INTERMEDIATE - Tie-Down Roping
$20
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade. Ropers are welcome to ride up an age group for an extra run, no points will be awarded.
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade. Ropers are welcome to ride up an age group for an extra run, no points will be awarded.
INTERMEDIATE - Team Roping - Heading
$20
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade. Ropers are welcome to ride up an age group for an extra run, no points will be awarded.
We encourage all contestants to enter. If you do not have a partner, a partner will be drawn from other contestants entered in the event.
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade. Ropers are welcome to ride up an age group for an extra run, no points will be awarded.
We encourage all contestants to enter. If you do not have a partner, a partner will be drawn from other contestants entered in the event.
INTERMEDIATE - Team Roping - Heeling
$20
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade. Ropers are welcome to ride up an age group for an extra run, no points will be awarded.
We encourage all contestants to enter. If you do not have a partner, a partner will be drawn from other contestants entered in the event.
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade. Ropers are welcome to ride up an age group for an extra run, no points will be awarded.
We encourage all contestants to enter. If you do not have a partner, a partner will be drawn from other contestants entered in the event.
SENIOR - Clover Leaf Barrel Racing
$15
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
SENIOR - Straight Barrels
$15
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
SENIOR - Pole Bending
$15
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
SENIOR - 4H Stake Race
$15
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
SENIOR - Goat Tying
$15
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
SENIOR - Breakaway Roping
$20
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
SENIOR - Ribbon Roping
$20
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
SENIOR - Tie-Down Roping
$20
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
SENIOR - Team Roping - Heading
$20
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
We encourage all contestants to enter. If you do not have a partner, a partner will be drawn from other contestants entered in the event.
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
We encourage all contestants to enter. If you do not have a partner, a partner will be drawn from other contestants entered in the event.
SENIOR - Team Roping - Heeling
$20
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
We encourage all contestants to enter. If you do not have a partner, a partner will be drawn from other contestants entered in the event.
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
We encourage all contestants to enter. If you do not have a partner, a partner will be drawn from other contestants entered in the event.
LATE FEE
$25
Entries Submitted after Noon on the Sunday prior to event will be charged a late fee. Entries will not be added to draw until late fee is paid.
Entries Submitted after Noon on the Sunday prior to event will be charged a late fee. Entries will not be added to draw until late fee is paid.
Work Point
$25
Each Contestant must have 1 work point per date entered. Failure to complete work point results in $25 fee per point. Sign up in advance and sign in at event. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D49A5A62FA7FDC52-56758284-rodeo?useFullSite=true#/
Each Contestant must have 1 work point per date entered. Failure to complete work point results in $25 fee per point. Sign up in advance and sign in at event. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D49A5A62FA7FDC52-56758284-rodeo?useFullSite=true#/
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!