Washington County 4-H Horse Club
WCHC - Show #1 - July 3, 2025
4400 TX-105
Brenham, TX 77833, USA
Work Point
$25
Each Contestant must have 1 work point per date entered. Failure to complete work point results in $25 fee per point. MUST sign in at event at CONCESSION STAND!
Leadline
$30
All Ages assisted riding. Includes Trail & Pleasure in one entry fee for $30. Contestants who participate in 2 of the 3 shows will receive an award.
CLOVER KID - Halter
$15
Clover Kids are in Kindergarten - 2nd Grade
CLOVER KID - W/T Stock Horse Pleasure
$15
Clover Kids are in Kindergarten - 2nd Grade
CLOVER KID - W/T Trail
$15
Clover Kids are in Kindergarten - 2nd Grade
CLOVER KID - W/T Horsemanship
$15
Clover Kids are in Kindergarten - 2nd Grade
CLOVER KID - Ranch Sorting
$20
Clover Kids are in Kindergarten - 2nd Grade. Clover Kids will have a Volunteer as gate holder to assist.
CLOVER KID - Ranch Roping
$20
Clover Kids are in Kindergarten - 2nd Grade. Clover kids release rope when catching, dally not required.
JUNIORS - Stock Horse Pleasure
$15
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade.
JUNIORS - Stock Horse Trail
$15
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade.
JUNIORS - Halter
$15
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade.
JUNIORS - Showmanship
$15
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade.
JUNIORS - Horsemanship
$15
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade.
JUNIORS - Ranch Sorting
$20
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade. Can ENTER up to 3X.
JUNIORS - Ranch Roping
$20
Juniors include 3rd - 5th Grade.
INTERMEDIATE - Halter
$15
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade.
INTERMEDIATE - Stock Horse Pleasure
$15
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade.
INTERMEDIATE - Stock Horse Trail
$15
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade.
INTERMEDIATE - Horsemanship
$15
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade.
INTERMEDIATE - Showmanship
$15
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade.
INTERMEDIATE - Ranch Sorting
$20
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade. Can ENTER up to 3X. Enter Gate Holder or state for complementary draw on next page.
INTERMEDIATE - Ranch Roping
$20
Intermediates include 6th - 8th Grade.
SENIOR - Halter
$15
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
SENIOR - Showmanship
$15
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
SENIOR - Horsemanship
$15
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
SENIOR - Stock Horse Pleasure
$15
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
SENIOR - Stock Horse Trail
$15
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
SENIOR - Ranch Sorting
$20
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade. Can ENTER up to 3X. Enter Gate Holder or state for complementary draw on next page.
SENIOR - Ranch Roping
$20
Seniors include 9th - 12th Grade.
