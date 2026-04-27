Windy City Performing Arts Inc

Hosted by

Windy City Performing Arts Inc

About this raffle

WCPA Broadway Idol 5.5.26

Casey Hall- You Stupid Bitch
$5

Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!

Jack DeStephano & Ryan Owen- You’re nothing without me
$5

Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!

Kevin Malone & Zach Huit- I know him so well
$5

Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!

Matt Tepperman- You Gotta Die Sometime
$5

Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!

Bronwyn Schlaefer- “When it All Falls Down”
$5

Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!

Connor Allison- This Is The Moment
$5

Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!

Jeff Oliveira- "Falling Apart"
$5

Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!

Giselle Greenberg- Maria
$5

Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!

Casey Daniel- Diva's Lament
$5

Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!

Anna Gorrill- I Miss the Mountains
$5

Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!

Sophie Noyes- "Changing My Major"
$5

Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!

Neal Davis-Ruperto- I speak 6 languages
$5

Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!

Neo Mitchell-Sun- Waving Through a Window
$5

Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!