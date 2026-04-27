WCPA Broadway Idol 5.5.26

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Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!
Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!
Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!
Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!
Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!
Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!
Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!
Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!
Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!
Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!
Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!
Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!
Each ticket is a vote for this performer to win WCPA Broadway Idol! Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win 25% of the raffle pot at the end of the night; more tickets = more chances to win!
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