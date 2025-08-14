WCR 2026 INSTALLATION EVENT SPONSORS

4955 Kyngs Heath Rd

Kissimmee, FL 34746, USA

PRESIDENTIAL LEGACY SPONSORS
$2,500
groupTicketCaption

*4 TICKETS TO EVENT

*Event Recognition

*Share a brief elevator pitch 

*Brand Visibility Name featured on all event flyers & social media promotions.

*Display your advertising materials and signage

*Swag Bag Items

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$2,000
groupTicketCaption

*3 TICKET TO EVENT

*Event Sponsor Recognition

*Brand Visibility Name featured on all event flyers & social media interview

*Swag Bag Items

BEVERAGE SPONSOR
$1,500
groupTicketCaption

*2 TICKET TO EVENT

*Event Sponsor Recognition

*Brand Visibility Name featured on all event flyers & social media interview

*Swag Bag Items

GOLD SPONSOR
$1,000
groupTicketCaption

*Mentioned on all flyers & Social Media

*Introduced at the Event

*2 TICKETS TO EVENT

*Swag Bag Items

SILVER SPONSOR
$750

*Mentioned on all Flyers & Social Media

*Introduced at the Event

*1 ticket to Event

BRONZE SPONSOR
$500

*Mentioned on all flyers

*Introduced at the Event

*1 Ticket to Event

TABLE SPONSORS GROUP OF 10
$650
groupTicketCaption

RESERVED SEATING FOR 10 GUEST AND TABLE SPONSOR RECOGNITION

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing