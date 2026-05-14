WCR 2026 Style Show - Vendor Sign Up

About this event
*Bring your inventory, signage, and marketing materials to create an inviting display
• Engage directly with guests-this is a great opportunity to network, promote, and grow your business
*Come ready to connect, share your story, and sell!
REQUIREMENTS
•Provide a raffle gift basket
(minimum $25 value)
Optional: Contribute items for guest swag bags
*Bring your inventory, signage, and marketing materials to create an inviting display
• Engage directly with guests-this is a great opportunity to network, promote, and grow your business
*Come ready to connect, share your story, and sell!
REQUIREMENTS
•Provide a raffle gift basket
(minimum $25 value)
Optional: Contribute items for guest swag bags
Additional lunch.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!