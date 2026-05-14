Womens Council of Realtors Greater South Bend Network

Hosted by

Womens Council of Realtors Greater South Bend Network

About this event

WCR 2026 Style Show - Vendor Sign Up

2200 McKinley Ave

South Bend, IN 46615, USA

Early Bird Pricing: Vendor Table + 1 Lunch
$75
Available until Aug 1

*Bring your inventory, signage, and marketing materials to create an inviting display

• Engage directly with guests-this is a great opportunity to network, promote, and grow your business

*Come ready to connect, share your story, and sell!

REQUIREMENTS

•Provide a raffle gift basket

(minimum $25 value)

Optional: Contribute items for guest swag bags

Vendor Table + 1 Lunch - After August 1
$100

*Bring your inventory, signage, and marketing materials to create an inviting display

• Engage directly with guests-this is a great opportunity to network, promote, and grow your business

*Come ready to connect, share your story, and sell!

REQUIREMENTS

•Provide a raffle gift basket

(minimum $25 value)

Optional: Contribute items for guest swag bags

Additional Lunch
$30

Additional lunch.

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