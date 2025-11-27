Offered by

WCR North Central Valley

WCR North Central Valley's Strategic Partners

Platinum
$2,000

No expiration

1 per Business Category


-2 Complimentary admissions for designated representative

-Ability to display company info. & marketing materials on all designated tables at all events

-2 Complimentary tickets to 2025 installation

-Complete mailing list of Network members

-2 Minutes Spotlight Presentation at all events

-Company name/logo on centerpieces at each table for all events


*All Gold, Silver & Bronze tiered included in package

Gold
$1,500

No expiration

3 per business category


-2 Complimentary admissions for designated representative

-Complete mailing list of all Network member

-Ability to display company info. & marketing materials on welcome tables at all events

-1 Minutes Spotlight Presentation at all events


*All Silver & Bronze tiered included in package

Silver
$1,000

No expiration

7 per business category


-1 Complimentary admissions for designated representative

-Complete mailing list of all Network member

-Color logo on promotional materials at all events

-Includes company logo on website

Sponsorship recognition at all events


*Bronze tiered included in package

Bronze
$500

No expiration

Unlimited

-Color logo on promotional materials at all events

-Social Media recognition with logo and shout-out

Strategic Partner Pin to wear at all events

-First opportunity to support with raffle items at events


1 visitor granted membership ticket price at our membership ONLY events

Travel Partner
$250

No expiration


  • Featured On the Road: Receive exciting shoutouts during our statewide meetings as we travel, giving your brand real-time visibility and energy-filled recognition.
  • Spotlight in Our Videos: Get showcased in our engaging travel videos, where your brand becomes part of our story and connects with audiences across the state.
  • Visibility That Moves: Your partnership travels with us—literally—placing your name in front of new communities, networks, and followers wherever we go.
  • Boosted Brand Alignment: Position your company alongside our mission and momentum, strengthening trust and credibility through consistent statewide exposure.

