WCR North Central Valley's Strategic Partners

No expiration
1 per Business Category
-2 Complimentary admissions for designated representative
-Ability to display company info. & marketing materials on all designated tables at all events
-2 Complimentary tickets to 2025 installation
-Complete mailing list of Network members
-2 Minutes Spotlight Presentation at all events
-Company name/logo on centerpieces at each table for all events
*All Gold, Silver & Bronze tiered included in package
No expiration
3 per business category
-2 Complimentary admissions for designated representative
-Complete mailing list of all Network member
-Ability to display company info. & marketing materials on welcome tables at all events
-1 Minutes Spotlight Presentation at all events
*All Silver & Bronze tiered included in package
No expiration
7 per business category
-1 Complimentary admissions for designated representative
-Complete mailing list of all Network member
-Color logo on promotional materials at all events
-Includes company logo on website
Sponsorship recognition at all events
*Bronze tiered included in package
No expiration
Unlimited
-Color logo on promotional materials at all events
-Social Media recognition with logo and shout-out
Strategic Partner Pin to wear at all events
-First opportunity to support with raffle items at events
1 visitor granted membership ticket price at our membership ONLY events
No expiration
