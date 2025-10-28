WCR Omaha Annual Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 1
The Basic Strategic Partner Membership is a great way to connect with Omaha’s most engaged real estate professionals and align your business with the Women’s Council of REALTORS®. This entry-level partnership offers year-round visibility and member pricing at events, giving you valuable exposure and networking opportunities within our powerful local network.
Your Basic Partnership Includes:
This partnership is perfect for professionals who want to stay connected, participate in events, and start building meaningful connections within the Omaha real estate network—all at an affordable annual rate.
Renews yearly on: January 1
The Silver Partnership offers excellent exposure for businesses wanting to stay visible and connected at a moderate investment. This level includes event recognition, limited social media promotion, and ongoing relationship-building opportunities throughout the year.
Your Silver Partnership Includes:
A great choice for professionals who want to stay visible and engaged while growing their connections within Omaha’s REALTOR® network.
Renews yearly on: January 1
The Gold Partnership is designed for businesses seeking high visibility and consistent engagement throughout the year. You’ll enjoy multiple event perks, promotional recognition, and opportunities to highlight your services across the network’s platforms.
Your Gold Partnership Includes:
Perfect for businesses looking to stay top-of-mind with REALTORS® and strategic partners throughout the year.
No expiration
Our highest-level partnership, the Double Diamond Strategic Partner package offers maximum exposure, premium recognition, and exclusive benefits across all events and communications for two full years.
You’ll receive top-tier visibility, extensive networking opportunities, and the ability to spotlight your business as a leader within Omaha’s real estate community.
Your Double Diamond Partnership Includes:
Ideal for companies ready to lead, inspire, and stand out as a premier supporter of women in real estate.
* Double Diamond split payment option available with a $75 service fee per payment. *
Renews yearly on: December 31
This would be splitting the Double Diamond sponsorship in 2. PLEASE DO NOT CHOOSE THIS UNLESS YOU HAVE SPOKEN TO A WCR BOARD MEMBER.
