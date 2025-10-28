WCR Omaha Annual Membership

The Basic Strategic Partner Membership is a great way to connect with Omaha’s most engaged real estate professionals and align your business with the Women’s Council of REALTORS®. This entry-level partnership offers year-round visibility and member pricing at events, giving you valuable exposure and networking opportunities within our powerful local network.

Your Basic Partnership Includes:

Annual Strategic Partner Membership with Women’s Council of REALTORS® Omaha

Member rate for all regular monthly meetings and special events

Opportunities to build relationships with REALTORS® and industry professionals

Access to network updates, communications, and local programs

Recognition as a valued supporter of the Council’s mission to advance women as business leaders in the industry and the community

This partnership is perfect for professionals who want to stay connected, participate in events, and start building meaningful connections within the Omaha real estate network—all at an affordable annual rate.