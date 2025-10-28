THE OMAHA CHAPTER OF THE WOMEN'S COUNCIL OF REALTORS

THE OMAHA CHAPTER OF THE WOMEN'S COUNCIL OF REALTORS

WCR Omaha Annual Membership

Basic Strategic Partner
$194

Renews yearly on: January 1

The Basic Strategic Partner Membership is a great way to connect with Omaha’s most engaged real estate professionals and align your business with the Women’s Council of REALTORS®. This entry-level partnership offers year-round visibility and member pricing at events, giving you valuable exposure and networking opportunities within our powerful local network.

Your Basic Partnership Includes:

  • Annual Strategic Partner Membership with Women’s Council of REALTORS® Omaha
  • Member rate for all regular monthly meetings and special events
  • Opportunities to build relationships with REALTORS® and industry professionals
  • Access to network updates, communications, and local programs
  • Recognition as a valued supporter of the Council’s mission to advance women as business leaders in the industry and the community

This partnership is perfect for professionals who want to stay connected, participate in events, and start building meaningful connections within the Omaha real estate network—all at an affordable annual rate.

Silver Strategic Partner
$750

Renews yearly on: January 1

Silver Strategic Partner — $750/year

The Silver Partnership offers excellent exposure for businesses wanting to stay visible and connected at a moderate investment. This level includes event recognition, limited social media promotion, and ongoing relationship-building opportunities throughout the year.

Your Silver Partnership Includes:

  • Annual membership
  • One complimentary ticket to each regular meeting
  • Member rate for Spring and Golf events
  • Individual poster board display at in-person events
  • Two social media tags per year
  • Recognition at events and on-screen acknowledgment during presentations
  • Participation in network activities and access to member communications

A great choice for professionals who want to stay visible and engaged while growing their connections within Omaha’s REALTOR® network.

Gold Strategic Partner
$1,750

Renews yearly on: January 1

Gold Strategic Partner — $1,750/year

The Gold Partnership is designed for businesses seeking high visibility and consistent engagement throughout the year. You’ll enjoy multiple event perks, promotional recognition, and opportunities to highlight your services across the network’s platforms.

Your Gold Partnership Includes:

  • Annual membership
  • Four complimentary tickets to each regular meeting
  • Two complimentary tickets to both the Spring and Golf events
  • Individual poster board display at events
  • Four social media tags per year and spotlight month promotion
  • Recognition on the WCR Omaha website, in event presentations, and promotional materials
  • Marketing table, 3-minute presentation, and banner placement during your spotlight month
  • Access to network communications and exclusive opportunities

Perfect for businesses looking to stay top-of-mind with REALTORS® and strategic partners throughout the year.

Double Diamond Strategic Partner (Two-Year Partnership)
$3,000

No expiration

Double Diamond Strategic Partner — $3,000 (Two-Year Partnership)

Our highest-level partnership, the Double Diamond Strategic Partner package offers maximum exposure, premium recognition, and exclusive benefits across all events and communications for two full years.
You’ll receive top-tier visibility, extensive networking opportunities, and the ability to spotlight your business as a leader within Omaha’s real estate community.

Your Double Diamond Partnership Includes:

  • Annual membership for two consecutive years
  • Four complimentary tickets to each regular meeting, the Spring Event, and the Golf Event
  • Individual banner display at all in-person events
  • Eight social media tags per year and featured spotlight month promotion
  • Recognition on all marketing materials, event PowerPoints, and the WCR Omaha website (with a live link to your business site)
  • First opportunity for event sponsorships and priority booth placement
  • Complimentary marketing table, 3-minute presentation, and premium banner placement during your spotlight month
  • Featured newsletter recognition and access to the network mailing list (upon request)

Ideal for companies ready to lead, inspire, and stand out as a premier supporter of women in real estate.

* Double Diamond split payment option available with a $75 service fee per payment. *

Double Diamond Strategic Partnership Payment
$1,575

Renews yearly on: December 31

This would be splitting the Double Diamond sponsorship in 2. PLEASE DO NOT CHOOSE THIS UNLESS YOU HAVE SPOKEN TO A WCR BOARD MEMBER.

