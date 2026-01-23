Women's Council of REALTORS Sussex Network

Hosted by

Women's Council of REALTORS Sussex Network

About this event

WCR Sunset Cruise

107 Anglers Rd

Lewes, DE 19958, USA

⚓ Members Boarding Pass – $45
$45
Available until May 1

🌅 Cruise the Bay at Sunset 🌅

Join us for a relaxing evening on the water!

🛥 Boarding: 5:45 PM
🌊 Departure: 6:30 PM

🎶 Music
🍽 Food & Drinks Available
🥗 Please bring a dish to share

Come enjoy great company, beautiful views, and a perfect sunset on the bay!

⚓ Guest Boarding Pass – $65
$65
Available until May 1

⚓ Captain’s Crew – 6 Tickets
$243
Available until May 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

WCR Members 6 Member Package: $243 (save $27 total)

⚓ Admiral’s Circle Package
$351
Available until May 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Non-Members: $351 6-pack circle
6 Non-Member Package (save $39 total)

