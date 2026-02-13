Womens Council of Realtors Greater South Bend Network
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Womens Council of Realtors Greater South Bend Network

About this event

Sales closed

WCR Trivia Night Silent Auction

Irish basket item
Irish basket
$10

Starting bid

St Patrick's Day/Irish Gift Basket donated by Everwise Credit Union

Cubs Basket item
Cubs Basket
$10

Starting bid

Take home this fun Cubs basket that includes a Cubs Cooler, Koozies, Car cup holders, stickers, a ball and a hat along with assorted ballpark snacks! Donated by Sheriff Redman

Cleaning Got you Down- Let NDFCU Help item
Cleaning Got you Down- Let NDFCU Help
$10

Starting bid

Custom cleaning Basket donated by Notre Dame Credit Union!

Gift Card Bouquet item
Gift Card Bouquet
$10

Starting bid

Take home this custom St Patrick's Day gift card bouquet that includes over $160.00 in gift cards donated by your WCR governing board!

Picnic Bundle item
Picnic Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Fun Picnic bundle includes cooler, blanker, wine and a bundle of snacks. Donated by Cressy & Everett Real Estate.

Make some great Connections with Connect 4 item
Make some great Connections with Connect 4
$10

Starting bid

Take home this life-size connect 4 Game for a ton of summer family fun! Donated by Ruoff Mortgage.

Irish Relaxation Basket item
Irish Relaxation Basket
$10

Starting bid

Relax this spring with an Irish relaxation basket. Filled with all the good scents and good vibes needed for a smooth St Patrick's Day! Donated by Shannon Smith

Woodwick Candle Bundle item
Woodwick Candle Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Take home 4 new gorgeous Woodwick candles from Yankee Candle. Donated by Fidelity Title.

Clever Cat Gift Card & Basket item
Clever Cat Gift Card & Basket
$10

Starting bid

Test out your skills at Clever Cat Escape room with this $120.00 gift certificate with a basket of Clever Merchandise donated by Carrie Taylor and Clever Cat Escape ROoms

Large Tailgate ready Cooler item
Large Tailgate ready Cooler
$10

Starting bid

Take home this large tailgate ready cooler for all your game day needs! Donated by Christine Walsh of Edward Jones.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!