WCR Trivia Night Silent Auction

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Starting bid
St Patrick's Day/Irish Gift Basket donated by Everwise Credit Union
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Take home this fun Cubs basket that includes a Cubs Cooler, Koozies, Car cup holders, stickers, a ball and a hat along with assorted ballpark snacks! Donated by Sheriff Redman
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Custom cleaning Basket donated by Notre Dame Credit Union!
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Take home this custom St Patrick's Day gift card bouquet that includes over $160.00 in gift cards donated by your WCR governing board!
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Fun Picnic bundle includes cooler, blanker, wine and a bundle of snacks. Donated by Cressy & Everett Real Estate.
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Take home this life-size connect 4 Game for a ton of summer family fun! Donated by Ruoff Mortgage.
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Relax this spring with an Irish relaxation basket. Filled with all the good scents and good vibes needed for a smooth St Patrick's Day! Donated by Shannon Smith
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Take home 4 new gorgeous Woodwick candles from Yankee Candle. Donated by Fidelity Title.
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Test out your skills at Clever Cat Escape room with this $120.00 gift certificate with a basket of Clever Merchandise donated by Carrie Taylor and Clever Cat Escape ROoms
Starting bid
Take home this large tailgate ready cooler for all your game day needs! Donated by Christine Walsh of Edward Jones.
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