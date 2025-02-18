Women's Council of Realtors® Jacksonville Topgolf Fun Day

10531 Brightman Blvd

Jacksonville, FL 32246, USA

Golf Package
$75
- 2 hours of golf games. Bays will offer a variation of difficulty for the different skill levels - 1 round of mini golf. The 14-hole mini golf course is designed with different par levels varying from 3 to 5. Takes about 40 minutes to play through. - 2 chances at the $10,000 hole in one prize - Lunch and unlimited soft drinks - Access to pool tables, cornhole, and giant Jenga
Mini-Golf Package
$55
- 1 round of mini golf. The 14-hole mini golf course is designed with different par levels varying from 3 to 5. Takes about 40 minutes to play through. - 2 chances at the $10,000 hole in one prize - Lunch and unlimited soft drinks - Access to pool tables, cornhole, and giant Jenga
Networking Package
$35
- 4 hours of networking with industry leaders and partners - Lunch and unlimited soft drinks - 1 chance at the $10,000 hole in one prize - Access to pool tables, cornhole, and giant Jenga

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!