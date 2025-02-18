Women's Council of Realtors® Jacksonville Topgolf Fun Day

- 2 hours of golf games. Bays will offer a variation of difficulty for the different skill levels - 1 round of mini golf. The 14-hole mini golf course is designed with different par levels varying from 3 to 5. Takes about 40 minutes to play through. - 2 chances at the $10,000 hole in one prize - Lunch and unlimited soft drinks - Access to pool tables, cornhole, and giant Jenga

- 2 hours of golf games. Bays will offer a variation of difficulty for the different skill levels - 1 round of mini golf. The 14-hole mini golf course is designed with different par levels varying from 3 to 5. Takes about 40 minutes to play through. - 2 chances at the $10,000 hole in one prize - Lunch and unlimited soft drinks - Access to pool tables, cornhole, and giant Jenga

More details...