eventClosed

WCSABREP Women Who Lead Networking Brunch

3625 Paesanos Pkwy #100

San Antonio, TX 78231, USA

addExtraDonation

$

General Admission
$25
SABREP BOARD MEMBER
$15
These are for SABREP Board Members ONLY!
Supporter Sponsor
$500
General Admission Ticket for 1 Recognition in Event Program Social Media Group Thank-You Post Branded Item in Gift Bags
Advocate Sponsor
$750
groupTicketCaption
General Admission Ticket for 2 Recognition in Event Program Social Media Mention Branded Item in Gift Bags
Empowerment Sponsor
$1,500
groupTicketCaption
Logo Placement on event signage and programs Reserved Seating for 2 Social Media Shoutout Company Name Listed in the Program Branded Item in Gift Bags Get List of Attendees
Innovator Sponsor
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
Logo Placement on event signage and programs Reserved Seating for 3 Social Media Shoutout Company Name Listed in the Program Branded Item in Gift Bags Get List of Attendees
Visionary Sponsor
$3,500
groupTicketCaption
Logo Placement on marketing materials, event signage, and programs Reserved Table for 6 Social Media Recognition Half-Page Ad in Event Program Public Acknowledgment during the event Branded Item in Gift Bags Get List of Attendees
Trailblazer Sponsor – Exclusive)
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
Exclusive Speaking Opportunity (5-minute address) Premier Logo Placement on all marketing materials, event signage, and programs VIP Table for 8 with premium seating Social Media Spotlight (dedicated posts before and after the event) Company Highlight in Event Program (full-page ad) Press Release Mention as the top sponsor First Priority Access for sponsorships at future events (first right of refusal) Branded Item in Gift Bags Get List of Attendees
Goosehead Insurance
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
ONLY FOR GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE AGENCY

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing