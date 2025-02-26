WCSABREP Women Who Lead Networking Brunch

General Admission Ticket for 1
Recognition in Event Program
Social Media Group Thank-You Post
Branded Item in Gift Bags
Advocate Sponsor
$750
General Admission Ticket for 2
Recognition in Event Program
Social Media Mention
Branded Item in Gift Bags
Empowerment Sponsor
$1,500
Logo Placement on event signage and programs
Reserved Seating for 2
Social Media Shoutout
Company Name Listed in the Program
Branded Item in Gift Bags
Get List of Attendees
Innovator Sponsor
$2,500
Logo Placement on event signage and programs
Reserved Seating for 3
Social Media Shoutout
Company Name Listed in the Program
Branded Item in Gift Bags
Get List of Attendees
Visionary Sponsor
$3,500
Logo Placement on marketing materials, event signage, and programs
Reserved Table for 6
Social Media Recognition
Half-Page Ad in Event Program
Public Acknowledgment during the event
Branded Item in Gift Bags
Get List of Attendees
Trailblazer Sponsor – Exclusive)
$5,000
Exclusive Speaking Opportunity (5-minute address)
Premier Logo Placement on all marketing materials, event signage, and programs
VIP Table for 8 with premium seating
Social Media Spotlight (dedicated posts before and after the event)
Company Highlight in Event Program (full-page ad)
Press Release Mention as the top sponsor
First Priority Access for sponsorships at future events (first right of refusal)
Branded Item in Gift Bags
Get List of Attendees
