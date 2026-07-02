Floral borders frame a light blue background with text announcing the "Made for More West Coast Women's Conference" in October 2026, featuring special speakers and event details.
Oregon District United Pentecostal Church

Hosted by

Oregon District United Pentecostal Church

About this event

WCWC 2026 - "Made for More"

415 1st Ave

Seaside, OR 97138, USA

Early Registration
$75
Available until Sep 30

Early registration until September 30, 2026

Late Registration
$95

Registration fee after September 30, 2026

Girls ages 13-18
$50

Ticket price for girls 13-18

Pastor's Wives
Free

Free registration for Pastor's Wives

Church Exhibit Table
$40

This is for local church members who want to sell craft items at WCWC.

Business Exhibit Table
$100

This is for small business owners for those who want to sell their items at WCWC.

Single Service Ticket
$25

This ticket is for those who can only attend one service of WCWC.

All Day Ticket
$50

This ticket is for those who can only attend one day of WCWC.

Add a donation for Oregon District United Pentecostal Church

$

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