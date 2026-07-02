WCWC 2026 - "Made for More"

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About this event
Early registration until September 30, 2026
Registration fee after September 30, 2026
Ticket price for girls 13-18
Free registration for Pastor's Wives
This is for local church members who want to sell craft items at WCWC.
This is for small business owners for those who want to sell their items at WCWC.
This ticket is for those who can only attend one service of WCWC.
This ticket is for those who can only attend one day of WCWC.
$
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