40 Years Strong: Honoring the Past, Empowering the Future

Ruby Visionary
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Our highest honor for transformational leadership

Benefits Include:

  • Recognition as a Ruby Visionary Sponsor in the event program, annual report, and on the Foundation website
  • Sponsorship Spotlight as a Ruby Visionary during the anniversary celebration and across Foundation social media platforms
  • Custom Engraved Ruby Plaque commemorating this distinction
  • Four (4) Complimentary Tickets to the culminating anniversary celebration event
Ruby Champion
$2,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Supporting scholarships and community grants

Benefits Include:

  • Recognition as a Ruby Champion Sponsor in the event program, annual report, and across Foundation social media platforms
  • On-Stage Acknowledgement during the anniversary celebration event
  • Donor Plaque commemorating your support
  • Three (3) Complimentary Tickets to the culminating anniversary celebration event


Ruby Partner
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Strengthening community impact

Benefits Include:

  • Recognition as a Ruby Partner Sponsor in the event program, annual report, and across Foundation social media platforms
  • Donor Plaque commemorating your support
  • Two (2) Complimentary Tickets to the culminating anniversary celebration event
Ruby Anniversary Donor -
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

A meaningful tribute to 40 years of service

Benefits Include:

  • Commemorative Donor Pin
  • Donor Roll Listing in the event program and annual report
  • One (1) Complimentary Ticket to the culminating anniversary celebration event
Ruby Anniversary Patron
$140

Honoring the supporters who sustain our mission

Benefits include:

  • Recognition on the Donor Roll in the event program and annual report
  • Commemorative Donor Pin honoring your support
Ruby Anniversary Contributor
$40

Celebrating our 40-year legacy

Benefits include:

  • Ruby Anniversary Contributor e-Card of Appreciation
  • Recognition on the Donor Roll in the event program and annual report


