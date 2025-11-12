40 Years Strong: Honoring the Past, Empowering the Future
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Our highest honor for transformational leadership
Benefits Include:
- Recognition as a Ruby Visionary Sponsor in the event program, annual report, and on the Foundation website
- Sponsorship Spotlight as a Ruby Visionary during the anniversary celebration and across Foundation social media platforms
- Custom Engraved Ruby Plaque commemorating this distinction
- Four (4) Complimentary Tickets to the culminating anniversary celebration event
Our highest honor for transformational leadership
Benefits Include:
- Recognition as a Ruby Visionary Sponsor in the event program, annual report, and on the Foundation website
- Sponsorship Spotlight as a Ruby Visionary during the anniversary celebration and across Foundation social media platforms
- Custom Engraved Ruby Plaque commemorating this distinction
- Four (4) Complimentary Tickets to the culminating anniversary celebration event
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Supporting scholarships and community grants
Benefits Include:
- Recognition as a Ruby Champion Sponsor in the event program, annual report, and across Foundation social media platforms
- On-Stage Acknowledgement during the anniversary celebration event
- Donor Plaque commemorating your support
- Three (3) Complimentary Tickets to the culminating anniversary celebration event
•
Supporting scholarships and community grants
Benefits Include:
- Recognition as a Ruby Champion Sponsor in the event program, annual report, and across Foundation social media platforms
- On-Stage Acknowledgement during the anniversary celebration event
- Donor Plaque commemorating your support
- Three (3) Complimentary Tickets to the culminating anniversary celebration event
•
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Strengthening community impact
Benefits Include:
- Recognition as a Ruby Partner Sponsor in the event program, annual report, and across Foundation social media platforms
- Donor Plaque commemorating your support
- Two (2) Complimentary Tickets to the culminating anniversary celebration event
Strengthening community impact
Benefits Include:
- Recognition as a Ruby Partner Sponsor in the event program, annual report, and across Foundation social media platforms
- Donor Plaque commemorating your support
- Two (2) Complimentary Tickets to the culminating anniversary celebration event
Ruby Anniversary Donor -
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
A meaningful tribute to 40 years of service
Benefits Include:
- Commemorative Donor Pin
- Donor Roll Listing in the event program and annual report
- One (1) Complimentary Ticket to the culminating anniversary celebration event
A meaningful tribute to 40 years of service
Benefits Include:
- Commemorative Donor Pin
- Donor Roll Listing in the event program and annual report
- One (1) Complimentary Ticket to the culminating anniversary celebration event
Ruby Anniversary Patron
$140
Honoring the supporters who sustain our mission
Benefits include:
- Recognition on the Donor Roll in the event program and annual report
- Commemorative Donor Pin honoring your support
Honoring the supporters who sustain our mission
Benefits include:
- Recognition on the Donor Roll in the event program and annual report
- Commemorative Donor Pin honoring your support
Ruby Anniversary Contributor
$40
Celebrating our 40-year legacy
Benefits include:
- Ruby Anniversary Contributor e-Card of Appreciation
- Recognition on the Donor Roll in the event program and annual report
Celebrating our 40-year legacy
Benefits include:
- Ruby Anniversary Contributor e-Card of Appreciation
- Recognition on the Donor Roll in the event program and annual report
Add a donation for Washington, D.C. Alumnae Foundation, Inc.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!