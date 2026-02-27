WDCICC WEEKLY CONTRIBUTION

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WDCICC WEEKLY CONTRIBUTION

About this event

WDCICC 2026 WOMEN'S DAY

FATHER O'CONNELL HALL - 611 ALUMNI LANE NE

WASHINGTON, DC 20064, USA

GUEST ADMISSION
$25

This is the registration price for the GUESTS of the Women of the Washington DC International Christian Church.


PLEASE REGISTER EVERY GUEST SEPARATELY, so that we can capture the names of every individual who registers

MEMBER ADMISSION
$35

This is the registration price for the MEMBERS of the Washington DC International Christian Church. This includes any sisters of any of the International Christian Churches.

MEMBER (STUDENT) ADMISSION
$25

This is the registration price for any MEMBER of the Washington DC International Christian Church who is a STUDENT.

MEMBER (SENIOR) ADMISSION
$25

This is the registration price for any MEMBER of the Washington DC International Christian Church who is a SENIOR (65 years or older).

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