WDCICC 2026 WOMEN'S DAY

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WASHINGTON, DC 20064, USA
This is the registration price for the GUESTS of the Women of the Washington DC International Christian Church.
PLEASE REGISTER EVERY GUEST SEPARATELY, so that we can capture the names of every individual who registers
This is the registration price for the MEMBERS of the Washington DC International Christian Church. This includes any sisters of any of the International Christian Churches.
This is the registration price for any MEMBER of the Washington DC International Christian Church who is a STUDENT.
This is the registration price for any MEMBER of the Washington DC International Christian Church who is a SENIOR (65 years or older).
$
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