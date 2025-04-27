• 50% cotton, 50% polyester • Fabric weight: 8 oz/yd² (271 g/m²) • Yarn diameter: 20 singles • Soft fleece fabric inside and outside • Air-jet spun yarn for reduced piling • Regular fit • Metal zipper • Front pouch pockets • Unlined hood with color-matched drawcord • Double-needle stitching at shoulders, armholes, neck, waistband, and cuffs • Blank products sourced from Honduras and El Salvador Disclaimer: Due to the fabric properties, the White color variant may appear off-white rather than bright white.

