• Material: Clear acrylic plastic
• Capacity: 16 oz. (590 ml)
• Height: 6.3″ (16 cm)
• Lid diameter: 3.9″ (10 cm)
• Bottom diameter: 2.6″ (6.7 cm)
• Double wall-insulated
• Comes with a plastic straw and screw-on lid
• Blank product sourced from China
Disclaimer: Not dishwasher or microwave safe. Hand-wash only.
Walsenburg !!!! Mug
$12
• Ceramic
• 11 oz mug dimensions: 3.79″ h (9.6 cm), 3.25″ diameter (8.3 cm)
• Lead and BPA-free material
• Navy blue rim, inside, and handle
• Dishwasher and microwave safe
Walsenburg, CO Mug
$12
• Ceramic
• 11 oz mug dimensions: 3.79″ h (9.6 cm), 3.25″ diameter (8.3 cm)
• Lead and BPA-free material
• Navy blue rim, inside, and handle
• Dishwasher and microwave safe
Corduroy Walsenburg Hat
$22
• One size; adjustable
• 100% cotton corduroy
• Unstructured, 6-panel, low-profile
• Cotton twill sweatband and taping
• 6 embroidered eyelets
• Adjustable strap with a gold-colored metal buckle
• Head circumference: 20″–22″ (50.8 cm–56 cm)
Adult !!!! Tee / Light Blue
$22
• Unisex cut, flattering for all
• 100% combed and ring-spun cotton
• Pre-shrunk fabric
• Side-seamed construction
• Blank product sourced from the US, Nicaragua, Mexico, or Honduras
Adult !!!! Tee / Citron
$22
• Unisex cut, flattering for all
• 100% combed and ring-spun cotton
• Pre-shrunk fabric
• Side-seamed construction
• Blank product sourced from the US, Nicaragua, Mexico, or Honduras
Adult !!!! Tee / Heather Gray
$22
• Unisex cut, flattering for all
• Combed and ring-spun cotton (Heather colors contain some polyester)
• Pre-shrunk fabric
• Side-seamed construction
• Blank product sourced from the US, Nicaragua, Mexico, or Honduras
Adult !!!! Tee / White
$22
• Unisex cut, flattering for all
• 100% combed and ring-spun cotton
• Pre-shrunk fabric
• Side-seamed construction
• Blank product sourced from the US, Nicaragua, Mexico, or Honduras
Adult !!!! Tee / Purple + White
$22
Team Purple!
• Unisex cut, flattering for all
• 100% combed and ring-spun cotton
• Pre-shrunk fabric
• Side-seamed construction
• Blank product sourced from the US, Nicaragua, Mexico, or Honduras
Adult !!!! Tee / Black + White
$22
• Unisex cut, flattering for all
• 100% combed and ring-spun cotton
• Pre-shrunk fabric
• Side-seamed construction
• Blank product sourced from the US, Nicaragua, Mexico, or Honduras
• 52% airlume combed and ring-spun cotton and 48% polyester
• Fabric weight: 4.2 oz./yd.² (142.4 g/m²)
• Yarn diameter: 32 singles
• Soft fabric
• Relaxed fit
• V-neck
• Side-seamed construction
• Shirt sourced from Nicaragua
Women's !!!!! V-Neck Tee / Slate
$22
• 52% airlume combed and ring-spun cotton and 48% polyester
• Fabric weight: 4.2 oz./yd.² (142.4 g/m²)
• Yarn diameter: 32 singles
• Soft fabric
• Relaxed fit
• V-neck
• Side-seamed construction
• Shirt sourced from Nicaragua
Women's !!!!! V-Neck Tee / Rose
$22
• 52% airlume combed and ring-spun cotton and 48% polyester
• Fabric weight: 4.2 oz./yd.² (142.4 g/m²)
• Yarn diameter: 32 singles
• Soft fabric
• Relaxed fit
• V-neck
• Side-seamed construction
• Shirt sourced from Nicaragua
Porchfest 2025 Banner Mug
$12
• Ceramic – whipped cream and straw not included :)
• 11 oz mug dimensions: 3.79″ h (9.6 cm), 3.25″ diameter (8.3 cm)
• Lead and BPA-free material
• Navy blue rim, inside, and handle
• Dishwasher and microwave safe
Porchfest Fun House Mug
$12
• Ceramic
• 11 oz mug
• 3.79″ h (9.6 cm), 3.25″ diameter (8.3 cm)
• Lead and BPA-free material
• Color on blue rim, inside, and handle
• Dishwasher and microwave safe
• 52% airlume combed and ring-spun cotton and 48% polyester
• Fabric weight: 4.2 oz./yd.² (142.4 g/m²)
• Yarn diameter: 32 singles
• Soft fabric
• Relaxed fit
• V-neck
• Side-seamed construction
• Shirt sourced from Nicaragua
Women's Legacy Porchfest V-Neck Tee / Gray
$22
• 52% airlume combed and ring-spun cotton and 48% polyester
• Fabric weight: 4.2 oz./yd.² (142.4 g/m²)
• Yarn diameter: 32 singles
• Soft fabric
• Relaxed fit
• V-neck
• Side-seamed construction
• Shirt sourced from Nicaragua
Adult Legacy PF Tee
$22
• Unisex cut, flattering for all
• 100% combed and ring-spun cotton
• Pre-shrunk fabric
• Side-seamed construction
• Blank product sourced from the US, Nicaragua, Mexico, or Honduras
Adult Zip Legacy PF Hoodie
$40
50% cotton, 50% polyester
Soft fleece fabric inside and outside
Air-jet spun yarn for reduced piling
Regular fit
Metal zipper
Front pouch pockets
Unlined hood with color-matched drawcord
Overlapped fabric across zipper
Double-needle stitching at shoulders, armholes, neck, waistband, and cuffs
Blank products sourced from Honduras and El Salvador
Youth Legacy Porchfest Tee / Dark Gray
$18
• 100% combed and ring-spun cotton
• Pre-shrunk fabric
• Relaxed unisex fit
• Side-seamed construction
• Blank product sourced from Nicaragua, the US, Guatemala, or Honduras
Youth Legacy Porchfest Tee / Tan
$18
• 100% combed and ring-spun cotton
• Pre-shrunk fabric
• Relaxed unisex fit
• Side-seamed construction
• Blank product sourced from Nicaragua, the US, Guatemala, or Honduras
Youth Walsenburg !!!!! Tee / Light Gray
$18
• 100% combed and ring-spun cotton
• Pre-shrunk fabric
• Relaxed unisex fit
• Side-seamed construction
• Blank product sourced from Nicaragua, the US, Guatemala, or Honduras
Youth !!!!! Tee / Dark Gray
$18
• 100% combed and ring-spun cotton
• Pre-shrunk fabric
• Relaxed unisex fit
• Side-seamed construction
• Blank product sourced from Nicaragua, the US, Guatemala, or Honduras
Youth Porchfest Fun House Tee / White
$18
• 100% combed and ring-spun cotton
• Pre-shrunk fabric
• Relaxed unisex fit
• Side-seamed construction
• Blank product sourced from Nicaragua, the US, Guatemala, or Honduras
Youth Porchfest Fun House Tee / Tan
$18
• 100% combed and ring-spun cotton
• Pre-shrunk fabric
• Relaxed unisex fit
• Side-seamed construction
• Blank product sourced from Nicaragua, the US, Guatemala, or Honduras
Youth !!!!! Tee / Off-White
$18
• 100% combed and ring-spun cotton
• Pre-shrunk fabric
• Relaxed unisex fit
• Side-seamed construction
• Blank product sourced from Nicaragua, the US, Guatemala, or Honduras
LTD WBPF Hoodie / Black
$45
This quality hoodie from Champion will keep you dry and comfortable all day. Made with moisture-wicking Double Dry® technology, it’s a go-to for staying fresh on the move.
• 50% cotton, 50% polyester
• Light Steel color is 50% cotton, 40% polyester, and 10% black polyester
• Fabric weight: 9 oz./yd.² (305 g/m²)
• Regular fit
• Set-in sleeves
• Two-ply hood
• Dyed-to-match drawcord
• Kangaroo pocket
• Heavy rib-knit waistband and cuffs
• Embroidered “C” logo on the left cuff
• Blank product sourced from Honduras and Guatemala
Disclaimer: Size up for a looser fit.
LTD WBPF Hoodie ZIP / Blue
$45
• 50% cotton, 50% polyester
• Fabric weight: 8 oz/yd² (271 g/m²)
• Yarn diameter: 20 singles
• Soft fleece fabric inside and outside
• Air-jet spun yarn for reduced piling
• Regular fit
• Metal zipper
• Front pouch pockets
• Unlined hood with color-matched drawcord
• Double-needle stitching at shoulders, armholes, neck, waistband, and cuffs
• Blank products sourced from Honduras and El Salvador
LTD WBPF Hoodie ZIP / White
$45
• 50% cotton, 50% polyester
• Fabric weight: 8 oz/yd² (271 g/m²)
• Yarn diameter: 20 singles
• Soft fleece fabric inside and outside
• Air-jet spun yarn for reduced piling
• Regular fit
• Metal zipper
• Front pouch pockets
• Unlined hood with color-matched drawcord
• Double-needle stitching at shoulders, armholes, neck, waistband, and cuffs
• Blank products sourced from Honduras and El Salvador
Disclaimer: Due to the fabric properties, the White color variant may appear off-white rather than bright white.
LTD WBPF Tee / Gray
$25
• Unisex cut, flattering for all
• 100% combed and ring-spun cotton
• Pre-shrunk fabric
• Side-seamed construction
• Blank product sourced from the US, Nicaragua, Mexico, or Honduras
LTD WBPF Tee / Yellow
$25
• Unisex cut, flattering for all
• 100% combed and ring-spun cotton
• Pre-shrunk fabric
• Side-seamed construction
• Blank product sourced from the US, Nicaragua, Mexico, or Honduras
LTD WBPF Tee / White
$25
• Unisex cut, flattering for all
• 100% combed and ring-spun cotton
• Pre-shrunk fabric
• Side-seamed construction
• Blank product sourced from the US, Nicaragua, Mexico, or Honduras
Add a donation for Walsenburg Downtown Revitalization Committee Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!