WDS Museum Thanksgiving Dinner - "A Taste of Time" Raffle

Purchase tickets for a chance to win amazing prizes to benefit the Webb Deane Stevens Museum. Your name will be entered into our raffle pool three times for every raffle ticket purchased. Prizes include Hartford Symphony Orchestra Tickets, Foursome of Golf at Glastonbury Hills Country Club, gift certificates to local Wethersfield favorites like D&D Market, fashion from Castor & Poly Boutique, and so much more.





Attendance is not required to participate in the raffle. Raffle winners will be contacted via email or phone the week after the event.