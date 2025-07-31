We All Scream for Ice Cream!–For Kids

Please select this ticket if you are registering someone who is not a 2025 Kid Member or Sustaining Supporter. OR, become a member by adding an additional donation below ($25 for a Kid's Membership, or $100 or more for a Sustaining Supporter Membership) and get FREE admission to this event! If you select this option, please purchase the ticket labeled "Kid's Member–1st event FREE" instead of this one. NOTE: A kid’s membership is valid for the 2025 calendar year for exactly one child, as named upon membership, and is not eligible to be transferred or shared. Kid’s Membership benefits are included in the Sustaining Supporter and above ($100+ per year) membership categories of The Haddam Historical Society. At the Sustaining Supporter and above levels of membership, ALL children living in the same household as the named member are eligible for Kid’s Membership benefits.