Swinging Strong For A Cause! March 22 @ TopGolf Naperville

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About this event
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Don't want to play but still want to come out? We've got you; come hang with us!
Your ticket includes one (1) beverage ticket and food ticket.
Players will enjoy 2 hours of game play for your place on the leaderboard! Prizes will be awarded based on your Top Golf score.
Your ticket includes one (1) beverage ticket and food ticket.
Want to make sure you and your friends or family have a tee-riffic time and play together? This is your best bet!
This package includes (6) Player Tickets at your reserved bay, (6) drink tickets, (6) food tickets, plus (6) Raffle Tickets.
Your logo, family name, or team name will be added to all social media advertising before the event and on all digital signage at the event. Let the trash talk commence!
Want to participate in our raffles? Tickets are (5) for $20. Buy them now so you don't forget!
Winners must be in attendance to receive any prize.
This sponsor will cover the cost of (1) volunteer to attend the event for no cost and get their cool We Are Creed branded shirt!
Plus you will get an added shout out on our digital signage at the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!