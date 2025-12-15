We Are Creed's Top Golf Sponsor - March 22, 2026

Hosted by
About this event
This sponsor will cover the cost of 1 volunteer to attend the event for no cost.
Your logo will be added to digital signage at the event.
You will also be able to add your company or group's swag to Welcome Bags for all attendees.
Your logo will be added to all social media advertising before the event and on all digital signage at the event.
You will also be able to add your company or group's swag to Welcome Bags for all attendees.
This sponsor ship includes
One (1) Spectator ticket
A display table in our event room for your company and your logo will be added to all social media advertising before the event and on all digital signage at the event.
You will also be able to add your or group's swag to Welcome Bags for all attendees.
This sponsor ship includes:
Six (6) Player Tickets, 2 hours of play at your reserved bay plus (6) Raffle Tickets.
Your logo will be added to all social media advertising before the event and on all digital signage at the event.
You will also be able to add your company or group's swag to Welcome Bags for all attendees.
This sponsor ship includes:
Two (2) Spectator Tickets,
Six (6) Player Tickets, 2 hours of play at your reserved bay.
A display table in our event room for your company and your logo will be added to all social media advertising before the event and on all digital signage at the event.
You will also be able to add your company or group's swag to Welcome Bags for all attendees.
This sponsor ship includes:
Two (2) Spectator Tickets,
Six (6) Player Tickets, 2 hours of play at your reserved bay.
A display table in our event room for your company and your logo will be added to all social media advertising before the event and on all digital signage at the event.
You will also be able to add your company or group's swag to Welcome Bags for all attendees.
Our Hole In One Sponsor will also be able to speak at our event and have an event award named after your company or group.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!