We are Givinghood

Your contribution helps lay the foundation for lives to be rebuilt. As a Groundwork Member, you are part of the steady, quiet work behind every step forward — the kind that often goes unseen, but never unfelt.
Bridge Member
$100
You help us build bridges — between people, between countries, between what is and what could be. Your support gives us the flexibility to respond where we’re most needed. You’re not just giving — you’re connecting.
Shelter Member
$200
Every contribution offers a kind of shelter — a moment of safety, of dignity, of hope. Your support sustains this movement as we continue to hold space for those facing mental health struggles, addiction, and uncertainty.
Lifeline Member
$500
Your generosity becomes a lifeline. Not just in crisis, but in the long and often invisible process of healing. Your membership allows us to act with compassion, without conditions, and to continue walking with those who need it most.
