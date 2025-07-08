We Are Home: A Decade of Resistance And Belonging

Reserved for CEP board members, host committee, and CEP community members. Includes full access to the cocktail hour, seated dinner, and gala program.
Includes access to cocktail hour, dinner, and complete evening program. Open seating.
It includes all general admission benefits plus reserved seating in the priority section.
Helps support attendance for impacted Caribbean LGBTQ+ community members.
A premier reserved table with 10 Seats.
This ticket is for supporters unable to attend the gala but are buying a ticket to support attendance for impacted Caribbean LGBTQ+ community members.
14 VIP Seats with a premier reserved table
Recognition during the program as Lead Sponsor.
Immigrant Champion name in electronic invitation, program & website.
Gala Host Committee Co-Chair Listing.
Press Release, Annual Report & Social Media dedicated collaborative post.
12 VIP Seats with a premier reserved table
Recognition during the program as Visionary Sponsor.
Visionary Sponsor name in electronic invitation, program & website.
Gala Host Committee Member Listing.
Press Release, Annual Report & Social Media recognition.
10 VIP Seats.
Recognition during the program as an Advocate Sponsor.
Advocate Sponsor name in electronic invitation, program & website.
Press Release, Annual Report & Social Media recognition.
8 VIP Seats.
Recognition during the program as an Ally Sponsor.
Ally Sponsor name in electronic invitation, program & website.
Annual Report & Social Media recognition.
5 VIP Seats.
Partner Sponsor name in electronic invitation, program & website.
Annual Report & Social Media recognition.
3 VIP Seats.
Community Builder name in electronic invitation, program & website.
Annual Report & Social Media recognition.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!