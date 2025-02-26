Sponsor - We Are One Charity Kickball Tournament & Vendor Fair

As a Diamond Sponsor, your brand receives premier visibility and engagement throughout the event. This top-tier sponsorship package is designed for standout supporters who want maximum promotional exposure and a meaningful presence on and off the field.
Sponsorship Includes:
Booster Cover: Featured prominently as a key supporter on the front or back covers.
Sponsor Tent in Exhibit Area: A dedicated tent space in the exhibit area to engage with attendees, promote your services, and distribute branded materials.
Sponsor Sign: Eye-catching signage displayed at the venue for impactful brand recognition.
Press Release Mention: Inclusion in our official press release distributed to local and regional media.
Promotions on Social Media: Featured shoutouts and branded posts across all social platforms leading up to and during the event.
Team Owner – 8 Players: Sponsor your own team of 8 players.
Be a Diamond Sponsor and take your support—and your brand visibility—to the next level!
Platinum Sponsorship
$500
The Platinum Sponsorship level delivers outstanding visibility and brand impact, positioning your company as a key partner of the event. This package offers a powerful mix of marketing exposure and on-site presence—ideal for organizations looking to make a bold statement of support.
As a Platinum Sponsor, you’ll receive a full-page ad in our digital Booster Program, providing an excellent platform to showcase your brand or message. You’ll have a reserved tent space in the exhibit area for direct engagement, brand activation, and promotional giveaways. Prominent signage will be displayed on-site, ensuring your logo is seen by players, fans, and visitors throughout the event. Additionally, you’ll be recognized in our official press release, shared with both local and regional media outlets. As a special part of your sponsorship, you’ll sponsor your very own team of 8 players—giving you a direct and meaningful connection to the tournament.
Become a Platinum Sponsor and align your brand with community leadership and event excellence.
Gold Sponsorship
$250
As a Gold Sponsor, you will play a crucial role in supporting our event and community while positioning your brand as a leader and advocate. This opportunity allows you to showcase your brand, message, or promotion to all event attendees. You’ll also have a reserved tent space in the exhibit area, perfect for engaging directly with attendees, activating your brand, and distributing promotional materials. Additionally, your logo will be featured on the official Gold Tier Sponsor sign, ensuring added visibility throughout the event.
Silver Sponsorship
$50
As a Silver Sponsor, your logo will be displayed in the digital Booster Book, complete with a clickable link to your website and contact information. You’ll also have the opportunity to include a 100-word blurb to highlight your brand, message, or services—offering valuable exposure to all event attendees.
Add a donation for We Are One
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!