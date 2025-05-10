FREE Event Tickets - We Are One Kickball Tournament and Vendor Fair

Get ready for a day of fun, community, and inclusion at the We Are One Foundation Kickball Tournament Charity Event hosted by the Fairmount Sports Association (FSA)! Join us as mixed-ability teams of Neurotypical and Neurodivergent players take the field to raise funds for FREE events supporting Special Needs Individuals of all ages.
🎉 Event Highlights:
Kickball Tournament on 3 fields
Sensory Zone & Cool Down Zone for relaxation
Soccer Zone for extra athletic fun
Face Painting, Tattoos, and Arts & Crafts
Food & Drinks available all day
Sponsor & Vendor Tent Area to explore community partners
This is more than a game—it’s a celebration of unity and diversity through sports. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to make a difference while having a blast!
🎟️ All ages and abilities welcome. Get your FREE tickets today and support inclusive fun for everyone! Multiple ticket purchases are available in one transaction.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!