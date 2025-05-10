FREE Event Tickets - We Are One Kickball Tournament and Vendor Fair

Get ready for a day of fun, community, and inclusion at the We Are One Foundation Kickball Tournament Charity Event hosted by the Fairmount Sports Association (FSA)! Join us as mixed-ability teams of Neurotypical and Neurodivergent players take the field to raise funds for FREE events supporting Special Needs Individuals of all ages. 🎉 Event Highlights: Kickball Tournament on 3 fields Sensory Zone & Cool Down Zone for relaxation Soccer Zone for extra athletic fun Face Painting, Tattoos, and Arts & Crafts Food & Drinks available all day Sponsor & Vendor Tent Area to explore community partners This is more than a game—it’s a celebration of unity and diversity through sports. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to make a difference while having a blast! 🎟️ All ages and abilities welcome. Get your FREE tickets today and support inclusive fun for everyone! Multiple ticket purchases are available in one transaction.

