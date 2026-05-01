We Are One Retreat - Local Clergy Registration

About this event
We are blessed to have you among us. We kindly request that if for some reason you need to cancel to please let us know no later than August 15, 2026 in order to avoid us being charged by the hotel so that we may issue you a refund.
We are blessed to have you among us. We kindly request that if for some reason you need to cancel to please let us know no later than August 15, 2026 in order to avoid us being charged by the hotel so that we may issue you a refund.
We are blessed to have you among us. We kindly request that if for some reason you need to cancel to please let us know no later than August 15, 2026 in order to avoid us being charged by the hotel so that we may issue you a refund.
Price includes:
- transportation to/from hotel to boat
- 3 hr activities
- dinner
- 3:30 - 6:30 pm on Sept 20, 2026
We are blessed to have you among us. We kindly request that if for some reason you need to cancel to please let us know no later than August 15, 2026 in order to avoid us being charged.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!