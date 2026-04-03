Holy Convocation Registration And AIM T-Shirts _ The Gathering

About this shop
Registration is for the Holy Convocation services of The Gathering. Registration includes your printed program and 2-day meal pass.
Size Small Youth AIM t-shirt for The Gathering. (Image does not reflect design)
Size Medium Youth AIM t-shirt for The Gathering. (Image does not reflect design)
Size Large Youth AIM t-shirt for The Gathering. (Image does not reflect design)
Adult Size Small AIM t-shirt for The Gathering. (Image does not reflect design)
Adult Size Medium AIM t-shirt for The Gathering. (Image does not reflect design)
Adult Size Large AIM t-shirt for The Gathering. (Image does not reflect design)
Adult Size X-Large AIM t-shirt for The Gathering. (Image does not reflect design)
Adult Size 2X-Large AIM t-shirt for The Gathering. (Image does not reflect design)
Adult Size 3X-Large AIM t-shirt for The Gathering. (Image does not reflect design)
Adult Size 4X-Large AIM t-shirt for The Gathering. (Image does not reflect design)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!