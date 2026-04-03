Mississippi Southern First Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction

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Mississippi Southern First Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction

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Holy Convocation Registration And AIM T-Shirts _ The Gathering

Registration item
Registration
$40

Registration is for the Holy Convocation services of The Gathering. Registration includes your printed program and 2-day meal pass.

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Youth T-shirt: Small item
Youth T-shirt: Small
$10

Size Small Youth AIM t-shirt for The Gathering. (Image does not reflect design)

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Youth T-shirt: Med item
Youth T-shirt: Med
$10

Size Medium Youth AIM t-shirt for The Gathering. (Image does not reflect design)

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Youth T-shirt: Large item
Youth T-shirt: Large
$10

Size Large Youth AIM t-shirt for The Gathering. (Image does not reflect design)

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Size Small: Adult item
Size Small: Adult
$20

Adult Size Small AIM t-shirt for The Gathering. (Image does not reflect design)

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Size Medium: Adult item
Size Medium: Adult
$20

Adult Size Medium AIM t-shirt for The Gathering. (Image does not reflect design)

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Size Large: Adult item
Size Large: Adult
$20

Adult Size Large AIM t-shirt for The Gathering. (Image does not reflect design)

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Size X-Large: Adult item
Size X-Large: Adult
$20

Adult Size X-Large AIM t-shirt for The Gathering. (Image does not reflect design)

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Size 2X-Large: Adult item
Size 2X-Large: Adult
$20

Adult Size 2X-Large AIM t-shirt for The Gathering. (Image does not reflect design)

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Size 3X-Large: Adult item
Size 3X-Large: Adult
$20

Adult Size 3X-Large AIM t-shirt for The Gathering. (Image does not reflect design)

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Size 4X-Large: Adult item
Size 4X-Large: Adult
$20

Adult Size 4X-Large AIM t-shirt for The Gathering. (Image does not reflect design)

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