We Are Washington Annual Golf Tournament 2025

Hosted by
About this event
· 3 complimentary team entries
· Recognition during opening and closing ceremonies
· Exclusive signage at the 18th
· We Are Washington Wall of Fame listing for 12 months (online and at WAW)
· Social media recognition
· Opportunity to provide branded merchandise for gift bags
· Logo on hole signs
· WAW Golf Tournament t-shirts for team players
· Logos on WAW Golf Tournament banner and t-shirts
· 2 complimentary team entries
· Exclusive signage at a signature hole (Par 3, Par 5, or longest drive)
· We Are Washington website recognition as a Gold Sponsor for 12 months
· Social media recognition
· Opportunity to provide branded merchandise for gift bags
· Logo on hole signs
· WAW Golf Tournament t-shirts for team players
· Logos on WAW Golf Tournament banner and t-shirts
· 1 complimentary team entry
· Social media recognition
· Opportunity to provide branded merchandise for gift bags
· Logo on hole signs
· WAW Golf Tournament t-shirts for team players
· Logos on WAW Golf Tournament banner and t-shirts
· Social media recognition
· Opportunity to provide branded merchandise for gift bags
· Logo on hole signs
Team Entry.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!