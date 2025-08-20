I Am A Hero Inc

I Am A Hero Inc

We Are Washington Annual Golf Tournament 2025

120 Bill Rogers Dr

Texarkana, TX 75503, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

· 3 complimentary team entries

· Recognition during opening and closing ceremonies

· Exclusive signage at the 18th

· We Are Washington Wall of Fame listing for 12 months (online and at WAW)

· Social media recognition

· Opportunity to provide branded merchandise for gift bags

· Logo on hole signs

· WAW Golf Tournament t-shirts for team players

· Logos on WAW Golf Tournament banner and t-shirts

Gold Sponsorship
$2,500

· 2 complimentary team entries

· Exclusive signage at a signature hole (Par 3, Par 5, or longest drive)

· We Are Washington website recognition as a Gold Sponsor for 12 months

· Social media recognition

· Opportunity to provide branded merchandise for gift bags

· Logo on hole signs

· WAW Golf Tournament t-shirts for team players

· Logos on WAW Golf Tournament banner and t-shirts

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

· 1 complimentary team entry

· Social media recognition

· Opportunity to provide branded merchandise for gift bags

· Logo on hole signs

· WAW Golf Tournament t-shirts for team players

· Logos on WAW Golf Tournament banner and t-shirts

Bronze Sponsorship
$500

· Social media recognition

· Opportunity to provide branded merchandise for gift bags

· Logo on hole signs

Team Entry
$600

Team Entry.

