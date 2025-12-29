We Can Dance's Annual Membership

Valid until May 16, 2027
Join the fun, with free access to all We Can Dance Inclusive classes and Dance in the Dark events (excluding special fundraisers). *Please note, Zeffy will automatically add a 17% donation to themselves. When checking out you can change this to any amount you wish including zero by selecting other in the drop down menu and changing the amount.
Renews monthly
For $5/month free access to all We Can Dance Inclusive classes and Dance in the Dark events (excluding fundraisers) and $5 off merchandise with this membership level. *Please note, Zeffy will automatically add a 17% donation to themselves. When checking out you can change this to any amount you wish including zero by selecting other in the drop down menu and changing the amount.
Renews monthly
For only $1 a day you can make a huge impact by helping sponsor BVI community members. You will enjoy free access to all We Can Dance Inclusive classes and Dance in the Dark events (excluding fundraisers) and a free t-shirt with this membership level. *Please note, Zeffy will automatically add a 17% donation to themselves. When checking out you can change this to any amount you wish including zero by selecting other in the drop down menu and changing the amount.
Renews monthly
For $50/month help sponsor BVI community members and get the most out of your membership with free access to We Can Dance Inclusive classes, Dance in the Dark and special fundraiser events. *Please note, Zeffy will automatically add a 17% donation to themselves. When checking out you can change this to any amount you wish including zero by selecting other in the drop down menu and changing the amount.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!