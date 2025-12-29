We Can Dance's Annual Membership

For only $1 a day you can make a huge impact by helping sponsor BVI community members. You will enjoy free access to all We Can Dance Inclusive classes and Dance in the Dark events (excluding fundraisers) and a free t-shirt with this membership level. *Please note, Zeffy will automatically add a 17% donation to themselves. When checking out you can change this to any amount you wish including zero by selecting other in the drop down menu and changing the amount.