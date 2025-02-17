WE DREAM Academy Memberships 2025

Name listed on a "Supporters Wall" in the facility lobby (physical or digital). Digital certificate of appreciation. Early access to facility newsletters and event announcements.
Friend
$250
Valid for one year
All Tier 1 rewards, plus: Exclusive "Friend" membership card granting discounts on select classes, workshops, and museum admission for one year. Invitation to a special "Friends & Family" pre-opening event.
Advocate
$500
Valid for one year
All Tier 2 rewards, plus: Limited edition facility t-shirt or tote bag. Personalized thank you video from the facility director or a prominent local artist. Opportunity to attend a masterclass or workshop at a discounted rate.
Patron
$1,000
Valid for one year
All Tier 3 rewards, plus: Invitation to a private tour of the facility with the director and key staff. Recognition on the facility website and in printed materials. Two complimentary tickets to a performance or event at the facility.
Benefactor
$5,000
No expiration
All Tier 4 rewards, plus: Opportunity to name a seat in the theater or a brick in the courtyard. Four complimentary tickets to a performance or event at the facility. Special recognition at the facility's grand opening event.
Visionary
$10,000
No expiration
All Tier 5 rewards, plus: Opportunity to host a private event or meeting at the facility (subject to availability). Personalized behind-the-scenes experience with a department of their choice (Audio/Video, Culinary, Film/TV, or Museum). Six complimentary tickets to a performance or event at the facility.
Champion
$25,000
No expiration
All Tier 6 rewards, plus: Naming rights to a specific space within the facility (e.g., a classroom, studio, or gallery). Eight complimentary tickets to a performance or event at the facility. Opportunity to serve on an advisory board or committee for the facility. Exclusive invitation to an annual "Champions' Circle" event.
