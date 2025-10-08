We Lift You Up's LIVE AUCTION

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
“Fight for a Cure”
Hand signed by artist John Rivoli
22" x 28"
Watercolor, Acrylic, Graphite on Canvas, Varnished
Art approved by Sylvester Stallone is your chance to own a one-of-a-kind, custom artwork by John Rivoli, the official licensed artist of MGM Studios’ ROCKY franchise and the visionary behind the Icons in Art collection.
For more than 20 years, Rivoli has been Hollywood’s secret creative force, shaping imagery for blockbuster films and TV series like Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, Batman, SpongeBob, and more. But his career took a legendary turn when MGM tapped him for the official 35th Anniversary ROCKY project.
That commission introduced him to Sylvester Stallone himself — a fine artist in his own right. The two immediately connected, launching a collaboration that has since produced reimagined and symbolic ROCKY art pieces treasured by collectors worldwide.
Now, one lucky bidder will commission their very own custom Rivoli original — a collector’s treasure blending Hollywood artistry, Rocky’s fighting spirit, and your own story.
Celebrate the 50 years of ROCKY with a piece of art history that packs a punch. Bid big…because this is a masterpiece worth fighting for.
Starting bid
Escape to Free Bird, a stunning 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath luxury beach home that sleeps up to 14 guests — the perfect retreat for family or friends. Just steps from the sugar-white sands of Fort Morgan, this home offers two spacious decks with breathtaking Gulf views, an elevator, and covered parking.
Inside, you’ll find a wide-open floor plan with a modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and seating for 12, along with a comfortable living area where you can soak in the Gulf views. The home features two primary suites with king beds, a bunk room perfect for kids, and plenty of space for everyone to relax.
Guests will love the easy 50-foot walk to the beach, the peaceful setting of Fort Morgan (away from the crowds), and the nearby attractions — from restaurants and golf to historic Fort Morgan itself.
Your getaway is valid for dates November through February, as well as some weeks in August 2026, and to make this trip even sweeter, You Night is covering the cleaning fee!
Bid now for the chance to create unforgettable memories in one of the Gulf Coast’s most beautiful settings.
Starting bid
Start the New Year with a refreshing getaway at the beautiful Portofino Resort in Pensacola. This spacious 3-bedroom suite offers all the comforts of home with breathtaking views and resort-style amenities. SLEEPS 8. Choose any week in January, 2026 -- (Checking in for a Sunday to Sunday stay).
Room 1: King Bed
Room 2: Queen Bed
Room 3: Two Queen Beds
What makes this stay extra special? It’s the off-season magic of January. The crowds are gone, leaving you with miles of sugar-white sand beaches that feel private and serene. The Gulf waters are peaceful, the sunsets are spectacular, and you’ll find it easy to get restaurant reservations and enjoy the area’s best attractions without the hustle and bustle.
From your private balcony, enjoy a sweeping 180° view of both the Santa Rosa Sound and the Gulf of Mexico—a stunning vantage point for sunrises, sunsets, and everything in between.
Your suite provides plenty of room for family or friends, with luxurious furnishings, a full kitchen, and all the comforts of home. Off-season at Portofino is all about rest, relaxation, and renewal—the perfect way to begin a new year.
Bid on this getaway and treat yourself to the tranquility, beauty, and rejuvenation that only Portofino in January can offer.
Starting bid
Start the New Year with a refreshing getaway at the beautiful Portofino Resort in Pensacola. This spacious 3-bedroom suite offers all the comforts of home with breathtaking views and resort-style amenities. SLEEPS 8. Choose any week in January, 2026 -- (Checking in for a Sunday to Sunday stay).
Room 1: King Bed
Room 2: Queen Bed
Room 3: Two Queen Beds
What makes this stay extra special? It’s the off-season magic of January. The crowds are gone, leaving you with miles of sugar-white sand beaches that feel private and serene. The Gulf waters are peaceful, the sunsets are spectacular, and you’ll find it easy to get restaurant reservations and enjoy the area’s best attractions without the hustle and bustle.
From your private balcony, enjoy a sweeping 180° view of both the Santa Rosa Sound and the Gulf of Mexico—a stunning vantage point for sunrises, sunsets, and everything in between.
Your suite provides plenty of room for family or friends, with luxurious furnishings, a full kitchen, and all the comforts of home. Off-season at Portofino is all about rest, relaxation, and renewal—the perfect way to begin a new year.
Bid on this getaway and treat yourself to the tranquility, beauty, and rejuvenation that only Portofino in January can offer.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!