We Lift You Up's LIVE AUCTION

“Fight for a Cure”

Hand signed by artist John Rivoli





22" x 28"

Watercolor, Acrylic, Graphite on Canvas, Varnished





Art approved by Sylvester Stallone is your chance to own a one-of-a-kind, custom artwork by John Rivoli, the official licensed artist of MGM Studios’ ROCKY franchise and the visionary behind the Icons in Art collection.





For more than 20 years, Rivoli has been Hollywood’s secret creative force, shaping imagery for blockbuster films and TV series like Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, Batman, SpongeBob, and more. But his career took a legendary turn when MGM tapped him for the official 35th Anniversary ROCKY project.





That commission introduced him to Sylvester Stallone himself — a fine artist in his own right. The two immediately connected, launching a collaboration that has since produced reimagined and symbolic ROCKY art pieces treasured by collectors worldwide.





Now, one lucky bidder will commission their very own custom Rivoli original — a collector’s treasure blending Hollywood artistry, Rocky’s fighting spirit, and your own story.





Celebrate the 50 years of ROCKY with a piece of art history that packs a punch. Bid big…because this is a masterpiece worth fighting for.