We Lift You Up's Silent Auction

Original Artwork by Peyton North

This item will be shipped to the winner (Peyton is covering the shipping cost, anywhere in the 48 contiguous United States).



• Made from 100% polyester

• Water-resistant material

• Large inside pocket with a separate compartment for a 15” laptop, front pocket with a zipper, and a hidden pocket with zipper on the back of the bag



• Top zipper has 2 sliders with zipper pullers





Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Peyton has a huge heart for the You Night program, and this backpack - and its name - embodies the love he sends to everyone at You Night. Now living in New York, Peyton creates his Art and Paintings to be a time capsule of the present moment. His Mission is to use them as a symbol of hope, positivity, and love as they are an authentic expression of his Soul.