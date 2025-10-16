We Lift You Up's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Original Artwork by Peyton North
This item will be shipped to the winner (Peyton is covering the shipping cost, anywhere in the 48 contiguous United States).
• Made from 100% polyester
• Water-resistant material
• Large inside pocket with a separate compartment for a 15” laptop, front pocket with a zipper, and a hidden pocket with zipper on the back of the bag
• Top zipper has 2 sliders with zipper pullers
Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Peyton has a huge heart for the You Night program, and this backpack - and its name - embodies the love he sends to everyone at You Night. Now living in New York, Peyton creates his Art and Paintings to be a time capsule of the present moment. His Mission is to use them as a symbol of hope, positivity, and love as they are an authentic expression of his Soul.
This is for four armpit laser hair removal services at Syn Skin Aesthetics and Wellness in Mandeville. Use before January 24th, 2026
This is a one-of-kind cornhole set, designed by Lisa McKenzie, Founder of You Night. Come check it out in the Lobby! (It's a great gift idea for cornhole lovers!)
Mixed media on gold framed canvas. Artist's depiction of the 2023 wildfires that ravaged the Hawaiian village of Lahaina on the island of Maui. Features hues of neon pink, fiery reds and vibrant orange with metallic gold and black accents.
Step into the spotlight with this rare collector’s item — an authentic, autographed Taylor Swift CD. Known for her unmatched artistry and electrifying performances, Taylor embodies everything a true showgirl represents: talent, resilience, and the ability to command a stage.
This signed CD is a must-have for any Swiftie or music lover — a tangible piece of pop culture history from one of the most influential artists of our time. Perfect for display in your home, office, or music room, this item will be a conversation starter and a cherished keepsake for years to come.
Bid high — and own a piece of show-stopping history!
Come to Eleventh Street The Salon in Slidell and get all dolled up! Autumn is donating a color/cut/style appointment! Redeem by January 21, 2026
At Liz's Where Y'at Diner, The food is always delicious!
Get ready to indulge your sweet tooth! This Crumbl Cookie Basket is packed with everyone’s favorite decadent, melt-in-your-mouth cookies — baked fresh and delivered in signature Crumbl style. Known for their rotating weekly menu of gourmet flavors, Crumbl Cookies are the ultimate dessert experience.
Perfect for sharing (or not!). Can you even make it home before they are gone ?)
Apply the value of this gift certificate ($250) to any project that is $2500 or more with VNM Construction. License/insured/bonded Commercial or Residential projects. Kitchen and bath remodeling, general remodeling, garage conversions and additions, concrete, flooring, roofing, plumbing and more!
Great for the office or your home! Easy to pack and travel with!
Redeem for any service, excluding air brush. 2180 N. Causeway Blvd Mandeville
