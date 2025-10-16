We Lift You Up's Silent Auction

"Love from Above Backpack" by Artist Peyton North item
$50

Original Artwork by Peyton North

This item will be shipped to the winner (Peyton is covering the shipping cost, anywhere in the 48 contiguous United States).

• Made from 100% polyester
• Water-resistant material
• Large inside pocket with a separate compartment for a 15” laptop, front pocket with a zipper, and a hidden pocket with zipper on the back of the bag


• Top zipper has 2 sliders with zipper pullers


Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Peyton has a huge heart for the You Night program, and this backpack - and its name - embodies the love he sends to everyone at You Night. Now living in New York, Peyton creates his Art and Paintings to be a time capsule of the present moment. His Mission is to use them as a symbol of hope, positivity, and love as they are an authentic expression of his Soul. 

Gift Certificate valued at $500 for 4 Laser Hair Removal item
Gift Certificate valued at $500 for 4 Laser Hair Removal
$100

This is for four armpit laser hair removal services at Syn Skin Aesthetics and Wellness in Mandeville. Use before January 24th, 2026

Custom You Night Pink & Purple Ribbon Cornhole Board item
Custom You Night Pink & Purple Ribbon Cornhole Board
$100

This is a one-of-kind cornhole set, designed by Lisa McKenzie, Founder of You Night. Come check it out in the Lobby! (It's a great gift idea for cornhole lovers!)

"Lahaina" original art by Deborah Tonguis item
"Lahaina" original art by Deborah Tonguis
$50

Mixed media on gold framed canvas. Artist's depiction of the 2023 wildfires that ravaged the Hawaiian village of Lahaina on the island of Maui. Features hues of neon pink, fiery reds and vibrant orange with metallic gold and black accents.

"Life of a Showgirl" Taylor Swift autographed CD item
"Life of a Showgirl" Taylor Swift autographed CD
$50

Step into the spotlight with this rare collector’s item — an authentic, autographed Taylor Swift CD. Known for her unmatched artistry and electrifying performances, Taylor embodies everything a true showgirl represents: talent, resilience, and the ability to command a stage.


This signed CD is a must-have for any Swiftie or music lover — a tangible piece of pop culture history from one of the most influential artists of our time. Perfect for display in your home, office, or music room, this item will be a conversation starter and a cherished keepsake for years to come.

Bid high — and own a piece of show-stopping history!

Gift Certificate for color/cut/style with Autumn item
Gift Certificate for color/cut/style with Autumn
$60

Come to Eleventh Street The Salon in Slidell and get all dolled up! Autumn is donating a color/cut/style appointment! Redeem by January 21, 2026

$50 Gift Certificate to Liz's Where Y'AT Diner item
$50 Gift Certificate to Liz's Where Y'AT Diner
$25

At Liz's Where Y'at Diner, The food is always delicious!

Crumbl Cookie Basket of Cookies! item
Crumbl Cookie Basket of Cookies!
$25

Get ready to indulge your sweet tooth! This Crumbl Cookie Basket is packed with everyone’s favorite decadent, melt-in-your-mouth cookies — baked fresh and delivered in signature Crumbl style. Known for their rotating weekly menu of gourmet flavors, Crumbl Cookies are the ultimate dessert experience.

Perfect for sharing (or not!). Can you even make it home before they are gone ?)

$250 Gift Certificate to VNM Construction item
$250 Gift Certificate to VNM Construction
$125

Apply the value of this gift certificate ($250) to any project that is $2500 or more with VNM Construction. License/insured/bonded Commercial or Residential projects. Kitchen and bath remodeling, general remodeling, garage conversions and additions, concrete, flooring, roofing, plumbing and more!

Mini Cornhole Board Set designed by Deborah Tonguis item
Mini Cornhole Board Set designed by Deborah Tonguis
$35

Great for the office or your home! Easy to pack and travel with!

$100 Gift Certificate to Sea Spray by Private Beach item
$100 Gift Certificate to Sea Spray by Private Beach
$50

Redeem for any service, excluding air brush. 2180 N. Causeway Blvd Mandeville

