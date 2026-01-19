ISPE San Diego Chapter

Hosted by

ISPE San Diego Chapter

About this event

We Love Our Members- Membership Appreciation Event

9990 AleSmith Ct

San Diego, CA 92126, USA

ISPE Members
Free

Entry to the event includes food and 2 drink tickets.

Non-ISPE Members
$50

Entry to the event includes food and 2 drink tickets.

2026 Annual Sponsor
Free

Entry to the event includes food and 2 drink tickets.

Platinum - 6

Gold - 4

Silver - 2

Bronze - 1

Event Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on event flyer, email announcement and LinkedIn promotion. Opportunity to introduce yourself and company at the event during announcements. If requested, a 6' table can be set up for display.


Drink Sponsor
$500

Logo on event flyer, email announcement and LinkedIn promotion. Opportunity to introduce yourself and company at the event during announcements.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!