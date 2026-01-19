We Love Our Members- Membership Appreciation Event

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About this event
Entry to the event includes food and 2 drink tickets.
Entry to the event includes food and 2 drink tickets.
Entry to the event includes food and 2 drink tickets.
Platinum - 6
Gold - 4
Silver - 2
Bronze - 1
Logo on event flyer, email announcement and LinkedIn promotion. Opportunity to introduce yourself and company at the event during announcements. If requested, a 6' table can be set up for display.
Logo on event flyer, email announcement and LinkedIn promotion. Opportunity to introduce yourself and company at the event during announcements.
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