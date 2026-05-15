A vibrant flyer announces a "We Out Side Community Field Day" with event details in the foreground against a colorful, abstract background.
Education Is Key

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Education Is Key

About this event

We Outside Community Field Day 2026

5001 Obama Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90016, USA

One Free Admission
Free

Claim your free admission and enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Any donor support is greatly appreciated.


Two Raffle Entries + One Free Admission
$5

Claim your raffle tickets at check in along with free admission to enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Your support is greatly appreciated!

One WeOutside Tee + Two Raffle Entries + One Free Admission
$20

Claim your raffle tickets at check in along with free admission to enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and stop by the student store to pick up your WeOutside T shirt! Your support is greatly appreciated!

Add a donation for Education Is Key

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!