We Outside Community Field Day 2026

About this event
Claim your free admission and enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Any donor support is greatly appreciated.
Claim your raffle tickets at check in along with free admission to enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Your support is greatly appreciated!
Claim your raffle tickets at check in along with free admission to enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and stop by the student store to pick up your WeOutside T shirt! Your support is greatly appreciated!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!