We United Southland, NFP

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We United Southland, NFP

About the memberships

We Sisters Network Monthly Membership

Monthly Membership
$20

No expiration

This membership gives you access to spiritual feeding, community resources, exclusive events, and a sisterhood that will support you and help your reach your goals.

  • If you sign up as a monthly member, then the book club is free. Indicated on your registration form.
Book Club Membership
$20

No expiration

We Sister Network Book Club meets Quarterly and virtually.

2026 meeting Dates:

  • Chose this payment if you want to be in the book club member in addition to a monthly member

Q1: March 28 12p-2pm

Q2:June 27 ( 12pm)

Q3: Sept 26 ( TBA)

Q4: Dec 19 ( TBD)

Books announced upon registration in Book Club Groupme.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!