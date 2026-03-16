We Sisters Network Monthly Membership

About the memberships
No expiration
This membership gives you access to spiritual feeding, community resources, exclusive events, and a sisterhood that will support you and help your reach your goals.
No expiration
We Sister Network Book Club meets Quarterly and virtually.
2026 meeting Dates:
Q1: March 28 12p-2pm
Q2:June 27 ( 12pm)
Q3: Sept 26 ( TBA)
Q4: Dec 19 ( TBD)
Books announced upon registration in Book Club Groupme.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!