WEAR to CARE! Official CVAR Merchandise

2025 FTLOA T-shirt item
2025 FTLOA T-shirt
$35

Official 2025 For The Love Of Animals t-shirt! Original artwork "Ember" by Olympic Peninsula artist Kay Gaul. Printed by PT Shirt Company. Soft and breezy.

Assorted FTLOA T-shirts
$35

Assorted For The Love Of Animals t-shirt! Original artwork by Olympic Peninsula artists. Printed by PT Shirt Company. Soft and breezy.

2025 FTLOA Hoodie item
2025 FTLOA Hoodie
$50

Official 2025 For The Love Of Animals hoodie! Original artwork "Ember" by Olympic Peninsula artist, Kay Gaul. Printed by PT Shirt Company. Soft and Cozy w. front pocket.

Assorted FTLOA Hoodies
$50

Assorted For The Love Of Animals hoodies! Original artwork by Olympic Peninsula artists. Printed by PT Shirt Company. Soft and Cozy w. front pocket.

CVAR Logo T-Shirt
$25

Center Valley Animal Rescue Logo T-Shirt

CVAR Logo Zip up
$50

Center Valley Animal Rescue Logo Zip Up Hoodie

Single Item - SHIPPING FEE item
Single Item - SHIPPING FEE
$20

If you would like one item shipped we ask that you please also add this "Single Item Shipping Fee" to your cart

Multiple Items - SHIPPING FEE item
Multiple Items - SHIPPING FEE
$35

If you would like several items shipped we ask that you please also add this "Multiple Items Shipping Fee" to your cart.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing