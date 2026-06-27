Golden balloons float in the foreground against a black background advertising the "Wear Your Art Gala" hosted by Dream Preparatory Academy.
Dream Preparatory Academy Inc

Hosted by

Dream Preparatory Academy Inc

About this event

Wear Your Art Gala

1659 Woodruff Rd Ste C

Greenville, SC 29607, USA

🎨 Gallery Pass (Early Bird)
$80
Available until Aug 31

Enjoy exclusive access to the Wear Your Art Art Exhibition and Cocktail Reception. Explore featured artwork, enjoy light hors d'oeuvres and drinks, and network with fellow guests in an elegant atmosphere.

Includes:

  • Art Exhibition
  • Cocktail Reception
  • Light Hors d'oeuvres
  • Networking

Arrival time: 6:00 PM

Early Bird Gala
$100
Available until Aug 31

Experience the full Wear Your Art Gala at special early bird pricing. Your evening begins with the Art Exhibition and Cocktail Reception, followed by an elegant dinner, live entertainment, awards, and the after-party.

Early Bird Black Carpet Experience (VIP)
$125
Available until Aug 31

Arrive before the crowd and enjoy the ultimate Wear Your Art Gala experience with early access, premium benefits, and exclusive VIP perks.

Includes:

  • 5:30 PM Early Entry
  • Exclusive First Access to the Art Exhibition
  • VIP Cocktail Reception
  • VIP Swag Bag
  • Three-Course Dinner
  • Featured Speaker
  • Awards Ceremony
  • DJ After Party
🥂 Patron Table (Early Bird)
$900
Available until Aug 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserve one of only five Early Bird Patron Tables and enjoy preferred pricing for your group of 10. Experience an unforgettable evening of fashion, art, and impact while supporting Dream Prep Academy scholars in District 25.

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