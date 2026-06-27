About this event
Enjoy exclusive access to the Wear Your Art Art Exhibition and Cocktail Reception. Explore featured artwork, enjoy light hors d'oeuvres and drinks, and network with fellow guests in an elegant atmosphere.
Includes:
Arrival time: 6:00 PM
Experience the full Wear Your Art Gala at special early bird pricing. Your evening begins with the Art Exhibition and Cocktail Reception, followed by an elegant dinner, live entertainment, awards, and the after-party.
Arrive before the crowd and enjoy the ultimate Wear Your Art Gala experience with early access, premium benefits, and exclusive VIP perks.
Includes:
Reserve one of only five Early Bird Patron Tables and enjoy preferred pricing for your group of 10. Experience an unforgettable evening of fashion, art, and impact while supporting Dream Prep Academy scholars in District 25.
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