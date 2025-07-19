The Sol Sanctuary - Inner Light Collective

The Sol Sanctuary - Inner Light Collective

Wear Your Light Collection - Mid Summer Drop 2025

GOT KINDNESS? item
GOT KINDNESS?
$25
A playful but powerful nudge to lead with heart. Minimalist and bold, this tee is for the soul who believes kindness isn’t weakness — it’s the revolution. Style: Women’s Crop or Unisex tee Color: Grey Sizes: S–XXL All proceeds support community healing work.
MY GOD IS LOVE & MY RELIGION IS KINDNESS item
MY GOD IS LOVE & MY RELIGION IS KINDNESS
$25
This design is for the spiritually rebellious — the ones who believe in something greater, rooted in love. Style: Women’s Crop or Unisex tee Color: White Sizes: S–XXL Created with intention. Made to remind you of your truth.
LET GO AND LET LOVE item
LET GO AND LET LOVE
$25
A gentle mantra to carry you through hard days and tender transformations. This tee invites surrender, softness, and trust in divine timing. Style: Unisex tee Color: Black Sizes: S–XXL Wear it as a daily ritual. Let it remind you: Love always finds its way.
LOVE KINDNESS COMMUNITY item
LOVE KINDNESS COMMUNITY
$25
These three words are more than a motto — they’re a way of life. This tee reflects the foundational values of The Inner Light Collective: to lead with love, embody kindness, and build community rooted in healing and truth. Style: Women’s Crop or Unisex tee Color: White Sizes: S–XXL 100% of proceeds support Inner Light Collective programming and community care.
SELF LOVE IS THE BEST LOVE item
SELF LOVE IS THE BEST LOVE
$25
This design speaks for itself — and for your soul. A mantra that repeats like a meditation, spiraling inward to remind you of your truth: Self love is the best love. Style: Unisex tee Color: Military Green Sizes: S–XXL A reminder to pour into you, to return to you, to speak love into your own being.

