Wear Your Light Collection - Mid Summer Drop 2025

A playful but powerful nudge to lead with heart.
Minimalist and bold, this tee is for the soul who believes kindness isn’t weakness — it’s the revolution.
Style: Women’s Crop or Unisex tee
Color: Grey
Sizes: S–XXL
All proceeds support community healing work.
MY GOD IS LOVE & MY RELIGION IS KINDNESS
$25
This design is for the spiritually rebellious — the ones who believe in something greater, rooted in love.
Style: Women’s Crop or Unisex tee
Color: White
Sizes: S–XXL
Created with intention.
Made to remind you of your truth.
LET GO AND LET LOVE
$25
A gentle mantra to carry you through hard days and tender transformations.
This tee invites surrender, softness, and trust in divine timing.
Style: Unisex tee
Color: Black
Sizes: S–XXL
Wear it as a daily ritual.
Let it remind you: Love always finds its way.
LOVE KINDNESS COMMUNITY
$25
These three words are more than a motto — they’re a way of life.
This tee reflects the foundational values of The Inner Light Collective: to lead with love, embody kindness, and build community rooted in healing and truth.
Style: Women’s Crop or Unisex tee
Color: White
Sizes: S–XXL
100% of proceeds support Inner Light Collective programming and community care.
SELF LOVE IS THE BEST LOVE
$25
This design speaks for itself — and for your soul. A mantra that repeats like a meditation, spiraling inward to remind you of your truth: Self love is the best love.
Style: Unisex tee
Color: Military Green
Sizes: S–XXL
A reminder to pour into you, to return to you, to speak love into your own being.
