Web-corps Inc

Offered by

Web-corps Inc

About the memberships

Web-Corps, Inc. Property Pledge Form

Base Level Pledge- Reoccuring
$25

Renews monthly

Our base pledge level. This level notes your contribution to our mission. Will recur monthly.

Standard Level Pledge-Reoccuring
$50

Renews monthly

Demonstrates increased commitment to Web-Corps’ mission. Includes all Basic benefits and special recognition in member communications. This Payment will recur monthly.

Beyond A Pledge Commitment- Reoccuring
$100

Renews monthly

Provides sustained support for building operations and long-term success. Allows for long-term fiscal and operational planning. Will recur monthly.

Choose An Amount that works for you
$10

No expiration

Add a donation for Web-corps Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!