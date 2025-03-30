Web-Corps, Inc. Property Pledge Form

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Our base pledge level. This level notes your contribution to our mission. Will recur monthly.
Renews monthly
Demonstrates increased commitment to Web-Corps’ mission. Includes all Basic benefits and special recognition in member communications. This Payment will recur monthly.
Renews monthly
Provides sustained support for building operations and long-term success. Allows for long-term fiscal and operational planning. Will recur monthly.
No expiration
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!