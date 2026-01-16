KM management

Offered by

KM management

About the memberships

WEB Magazine

Annual Subscription
$29

Valid until March 6, 2027

Stay inspired, informed, and connected all year long with the Annual WEB Magazine Subscription-your go-to source for women in business, empowerment, wellness, and purpose driven success.

Magazine Feature (1/2 page)
$150

No expiration

Showcase your business, brand, and story to an audience of empowered, purpose-driven women. You will receive:

1 free magazine with your feature

1 free yearly Web Magazine subscription

and Discount on additional magazines


Magazine Feature (Full-page)
$250

No expiration

Showcase your business, brand, and story to an audience of empowered, purpose-driven women. You will receive:

1 free magazine with your feature

1 free yearly Web Magazine subscription

and a discount on additional magazines

Add a donation for KM management

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!