Mohammed Webb Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Mohammed Webb Foundation Inc

About this event

Webb Sunday School 2026-27 Enrollment

Jefferson Junior High School

1525 N Loomis St, Naperville, IL 60563 Door #14

Early Registration (Before June 1) – First Child
$650
Available until May 31

Early registration tuition for the first enrolled student. Valid for registrations completed before June 1, 2026.


Early Registration (Before June 1) – Additional Sibling
$552.50
Available until May 31

15% sibling discount for each additional child enrolled from the same family. Valid for registrations completed before June 1, 2026.

Regular Registration (June 1 – Aug 15) – First Child
$700

Standard tuition for the first enrolled student. Applies June 1–August 15, 2026.

Regular Registration (June 1 – Aug 15) – Additional Sibling
$595

15% sibling discount for each additional child enrolled from the same family. Applies June 1–August 15, 2026.

Volunteer Support Donation
$30

Optional contribution for families who are unable to volunteer during the school year.


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