Women Empowered by Faith

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Women Empowered by Faith

About this event

WEBF Empowerment Conference 2026

1432 S 4th Ave

Kankakee, IL 60901, USA

WEBF Conference Registration (Non-refundable)
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, including the banquet. Please be advised that the registration is non-refundable.

At checkout, you’ll see an optional opportunity to support Zeffy’s services with a donation. Zeffy, a nonprofit platform. This contribution goes directly to Zeffy, not WEBF. If you prefer not to give, simply select Other and enter $0 before continuing to checkout. We look forward to having you join us! 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!