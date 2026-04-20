WEBF Empowerment Conference 2026

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, including the banquet. Please be advised that the registration is non-refundable.



At checkout, you’ll see an optional opportunity to support Zeffy’s services with a donation. Zeffy, a nonprofit platform. This contribution goes directly to Zeffy, not WEBF. If you prefer not to give, simply select Other and enter $0 before continuing to checkout. We look forward to having you join us!