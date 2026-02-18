Webinar: Hazards, Risk and the S.A.F.E. Zone in AI Interpreting

Hazards, Risk and the S.A.F.E. Zone in AI Interpreting





The two-hour webinar will be primarily focused on: “Are there safe uses of AI interpreting?” This workshop illuminates hazards and guardrails for automated translation by artificial intelligence (AI) used in live interpreting. Interpreter educators need to be on top of developments in this rapidly expanding field. This workshop details the three-dimensional framework of the risk landscape, illustrated by a Hazard Triangle and S.A.F.E. Zone: Safe, Accountable, Fair, and Ethical. This workshop bridges Parts A and B of the AI Interpreting Solutions Evaluation Toolkit, deepening understanding of tech design and social aspects of use by primary communicators in different domains. Significantly, the risk framework and readiness checklists in the Toolkit applies broadly: to signed and spoken language interpreting contexts, vendors, clients, developers and primary communicators.

Dr. Abraham Glasser, CoSET, Toolkit co-author

Molly Glass, Leadership Circle CoSET, Toolkit co-author

Jeff Shaul, Leadership Circle, CoSET

$40 with CEUs