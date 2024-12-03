Website Sponsorship for- Beginning February

Our premium sponsorship option, ideal for businesses that want extensive exposure and long-term engagement with the community. Benefits: All of the above PLUS: -Social media shout outs- 5 shoutouts across facebook and instagram over a year, reaching an even broader audience. -Newsletter feature: A prominent spotlight feature in one of our quarterly newsletters, with a direct clal to action link to your website or offer. -Exclusive blog post and interview: A dedicated blog post about your business, services, or educational resources, including an interview if relevant. This post will be shared across all our platforms. -Website banner ad a rotating banner ad (small size) on our website, visible to all visitors. It will be displayed for a full year.

Our premium sponsorship option, ideal for businesses that want extensive exposure and long-term engagement with the community. Benefits: All of the above PLUS: -Social media shout outs- 5 shoutouts across facebook and instagram over a year, reaching an even broader audience. -Newsletter feature: A prominent spotlight feature in one of our quarterly newsletters, with a direct clal to action link to your website or offer. -Exclusive blog post and interview: A dedicated blog post about your business, services, or educational resources, including an interview if relevant. This post will be shared across all our platforms. -Website banner ad a rotating banner ad (small size) on our website, visible to all visitors. It will be displayed for a full year.

More details...