Website Sponsorship for- Beginning February

This entry-level sponsorship is ideal for businesses seeking exposure to our audience while supporting our initiatives.
Benefits
-Vendor space at our two annual project fairs (Valued at $40): Opportunity to interact with homeschooling families in person and promote your offerings.
-Website listing:Your business will be featured in the “sponsors” section of our website with a logo and short description of your services
-Social media shout out- One shoutout on our facebook and instagram pages (approximately 1000followers)
-Newsletter mention in our quarterly newsletter sent to homeschooling families
Silver Sponsorship
$300
3 left!
For those looking for greater visibility and engagement the silver sponsorship offers expanded promotional opportunities
Benefits:
All of the above PLUS
-Highlighted business listing on the website: Your logo, business description and a direct link to your website featured prominently in the “Sponsors” Section.
-Social Media Shout outs- Three shoutouts on our facebook and instagram pages
(Spread over a 6 month period)
-Newsletter feature, A dedicated feature in our newsletter, including a detailed description of your business and how it supports homeschoolers
-Exclusive blog post: A guest post on our website, where you can share insights or resources for homeschoolers. This will be promoted on our social channels.
Gold Sponsorship
$600
3 left!
Our premium sponsorship option, ideal for businesses that want extensive exposure and long-term engagement with the community.
Benefits:
All of the above PLUS:
-Social media shout outs- 5 shoutouts across facebook and instagram over a year, reaching an even broader audience.
-Newsletter feature: A prominent spotlight feature in one of our quarterly newsletters, with a direct clal to action link to your website or offer.
-Exclusive blog post and interview: A dedicated blog post about your business, services, or educational resources, including an interview if relevant. This post will be shared across all our platforms.
-Website banner ad a rotating banner ad (small size) on our website, visible to all visitors. It will be displayed for a full year.
