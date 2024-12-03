Hosted by

North Kitsap Homeschool Community

Website Sponsorship for- Beginning February

This entry-level sponsorship is ideal for businesses seeking exposure to our audience while supporting our initiatives. Benefits -Vendor space at our two annual project fairs (Valued at $40): Opportunity to interact with homeschooling families in person and promote your offerings. -Website listing:Your business will be featured in the “sponsors” section of our website with a logo and short description of your services -Social media shout out- One shoutout on our facebook and instagram pages (approximately 1000followers) -Newsletter mention in our quarterly newsletter sent to homeschooling families
For those looking for greater visibility and engagement the silver sponsorship offers expanded promotional opportunities Benefits: All of the above PLUS -Highlighted business listing on the website: Your logo, business description and a direct link to your website featured prominently in the “Sponsors” Section. -Social Media Shout outs- Three shoutouts on our facebook and instagram pages (Spread over a 6 month period) -Newsletter feature, A dedicated feature in our newsletter, including a detailed description of your business and how it supports homeschoolers -Exclusive blog post: A guest post on our website, where you can share insights or resources for homeschoolers. This will be promoted on our social channels.
Our premium sponsorship option, ideal for businesses that want extensive exposure and long-term engagement with the community. Benefits: All of the above PLUS: -Social media shout outs- 5 shoutouts across facebook and instagram over a year, reaching an even broader audience. -Newsletter feature: A prominent spotlight feature in one of our quarterly newsletters, with a direct clal to action link to your website or offer. -Exclusive blog post and interview: A dedicated blog post about your business, services, or educational resources, including an interview if relevant. This post will be shared across all our platforms. -Website banner ad a rotating banner ad (small size) on our website, visible to all visitors. It will be displayed for a full year.
