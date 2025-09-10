Webster Arts Silent Auction

Starting bid
Stroll along the pristine white sands of the Gulf of Mexico and experience the beauty of this Gulf Shores vacation condo. Located directly on the beach, Seawind 2005 has amazing views from many areas. This is for a one week stay, Saturday to Saturday. Unit sleeps 8 and has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths on the 20th floor with a balcony. It has fully equipped with a kitchen, washing machine and beach equipment. The Seawind complex has a community outdoor pool, an indoor pool, kiddie pool, sauna, hot tub, and a fitness center. Reservation goes from Saturday-Saturday and you will have 2 years to use it as available. For more photos, please visit https://seawindcondos.com/condos/seawind-2005/
*Donated by K Wentzien
Starting bid
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store.
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
*Donated by Total Wine and More
Starting bid
Webster Arts one year artist membership, t-shirt, water bottle and upcycled Webster Arts Fair banner bag, sewn by Kathie Cahoon.
Starting bid
Board member Peter Love will host the winner and two guests for a round of 18 holes of golf on the historic and challenging Norwoods Hills Country Club West Course, home of the 30th PGA championship in 1948 and the 2025-2027 Stifle Charity Classic (PGA Champions Tour), at a mutually agreed upon time (not before 11:00 AM on the weekends). Carts and refreshments at the turn are included. Winner will coordinate time and date directly with Peter Love. Must be used by November 1, 2026.
*Donated by Peter Love
Starting bid
A half day reservation (4 hours) for 40 people seated, and 55 standing at Old Orchard Gallery. Chairs, tables, and tablecloths are included and set up to your preference. Reservation will need to be set up with Neil Sanders (Gallery Manager) for an available date and time.
The Gallery has a flat screen tv, an audio system with speakers, a mine fridge, sink and microwave. The outdoor wine garden is often available ( which increases capacity) and is covered with ceiling fans and heaters.
*Donated by Old Orchard Gallery
Starting bid
Basket includes 1 bottle of the following Terravox wines: 2024 Wetmuka (white), 2023 Wetmuka Report (dessert wine), 2023 Norton (red), and 2024 Amerbonte (rose). Also includes a Brookstone Wine Accessories Kit and a Demdaco wine topper and bag.
*Donated by Bill and Kathie Cahoon
Starting bid
Set of prints of Marilynne Bradley's iconic watercolor paintings and one copy of "Once Upon a Time in St. Louis" (Illustrated by Marilynne Bradley) Set of prints includes two St. Louis Cardinals prints, three St. Louis Blues prints and one print of Steak and Shake.
*Donated by Marilynne Bradley
Starting bid
Basket includes one bottle of Espolon Tequila Blanco, one bottle of Tres Agave Classic Lime Margarita Mix, chips, salsa, salt, basket for chips and two margarita glasses.
*Donated by Kathie and Bill Cahoon
Starting bid
Cozy 50 x 60 throw quilt, featuring a grid of blocks made from a variety of earth-toned and muted floral fabrics arranged in an alternating pattern of colors, handmade by Board Member, Jahna Kahrhoff.
Starting bid
"Felt Happens" Creative Party Experience at Yarncom. Explore a fun opportunity to gather three friends for a creative crafting session! Spend two hours discovering the art of felt creation with needles. You'll have the opportunity to craft a gnome, mushroom or anything else your imagination inspires. Expires 10/31/2026
Also included is a Hug Me Co. needlepoint bag.
*Donated by Yarncom
Starting bid
Be a bookseller for a day at The Novel Neighbor! For ages 8 and up, this is your chance to see what it is like to work in a bookstore. Help customers find books and gifts, create a book display of your favorite books, and enjoy an employee discount on any purchases that day. Also included is a copy of Humans of St. Louis, a cozy blanket and candle so you can get cozy while you read!
*Donated by The
Novel Neighbor and Gerry Welch
Starting bid
Perfect addition to your holiday decorations! Set includes 3 gingerbread houses, four trees and snow in an 18 inch glass hurricane.
*Created and donated by Connie Heavey
Starting bid
Enjoy a cut, color and style with Jessica Rayman at Renditions Salon as well as a Matrix "Little Miss Glow Getter" gift set of Glow Mania Shampoo, Conditioner and Gatekeeper (leave in conditioner)
*Donated by Jessica Rayman
Starting bid
Two tickets and a parking pass (Kiel Center garage) for December 15 game at 7:00 PM against the Predators. The seats are Plaza level, on the aisle, and on the end of the rink where the blues attack twice. Also include is a medium "I love STL v- neck t-shirt, a large, long sleeve St. Louis Blues shirt and a large St. Louis Blues Hawaiian shirt.
*Donated by Kathy Hart
Starting bid
Two tickets and a parking pass (Kiel Center garage) for January 13 game at 7:00 PM against the Hurricanes. The seats are Plaza level, on the aisle, and on the end of the rink where the blues attack twice. Also include is a medium "I love STL v- neck t-shirt, and a large, St. Louis Blues sweater
*Donated by Kathy Hart
Starting bid
Grafica is your one stop shop for custom framing, fine art printing, photo restoration and art purchases! Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to Grafica, along with this beautiful frame!
*Donated by Lynn and Lary Bozzay
Starting bid
Includes a $50 gift card to Off Elm and two tickets to the 2025-2026 Love Languages Season with St. Louis Dance Theatre. Tickets are to one of the following performances: November 14 -16, 2025 | 7:30 PM or November 15, 2025 at 2:30 PM
*Donated by Off Elm and St. Louis Dance Theatre
Starting bid
Basket includes three types of dog treats, water bowls, chip clips, dog food scoop, plush dog toy, frisbee, poop bags, can koozie, Purina mug, Pro Plan canned dog food, a coloring book and two $35 coupons.
*Donated by Purina
Starting bid
More information coming soon!
Starting bid
Perched on the water’s edge of Lake Aspen, this fully updated piece of lake paradise features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a spacious, open living area, private deck, and all the essentials you need to enjoy your peaceful lake retreat with ease. Rental available for one weekend (mutually agreed upon date) during the month of March 2026. More photos available at: https://innsbrookvacations.com/vrp/unit/C134_Lake_Aspen_Retreat-60-15#
*Donated by Jenny Hart
