2026 Membership Dues

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About the memberships
Valid until December 30
Pay the full student membership dues for the 2026 season.
Valid until December 30
Due May 22nd
Valid until December 30
Due June 17th
Valid until December 30
Due July 15th
Valid until December 30
Due August 5th
Valid until December 30
Final payment - due 9/10/26
Valid until December 30
Use this option to pay a custom amount due after credits are applied to your student(s) account OR to pay what you can.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!