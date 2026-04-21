Offered by

Webster Marching Band Boosters Inc

About the memberships

2026 Membership Dues

2026 Membership Dues - Full 2026 Season
$950

Valid until December 30

Pay the full student membership dues for the 2026 season.

2026 Membership Dues - Payment #1 - Commitment Deposit
$100

Valid until December 30

Due May 22nd

2026 Membership Dues - Payment #2
$200

Valid until December 30

Due June 17th

2026 Membership Dues - Payment #3
$200

Valid until December 30

Due July 15th

2026 Membership Dues - Payment #4
$200

Valid until December 30

Due August 5th

2026 Membership Dues - Payment #5
$250

Valid until December 30

Final payment - due 9/10/26

Custom Payment Amount
Pay what you can

Valid until December 30

Use this option to pay a custom amount due after credits are applied to your student(s) account OR to pay what you can.

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