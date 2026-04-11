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Wedgewood PTA

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Wedgewood PTA's Spring Carnival Silent Auction

The JET-PAC Summer Camp item
The JET-PAC Summer Camp
$150

Starting bid

The JET-PAC Scholarship tuition to one of our summer musical theatre camps. Two week long musical theatre camp where we learn songs, dances, and acting scenes that fall within the theme.

Value $300

Kolaches with Kinder item
Kolaches with Kinder
$25

Starting bid

Kolaches with Kinder
(You + 3 Friends!)

Start your morning with a fun visit to Kinder!

Come “kick it” with Kindergarten one morning at 7:45 AM and enjoy a kolache or donut with juice.

You and 3 friends are invited to join the fun!

Value: Priceless

Houston Zoo for 6 item
Houston Zoo for 6
$80

Starting bid

Houston Zoo Ticket Package

Enjoy a fun day at the zoo!

This package includes six General Admission tickets to the Houston Zoo, valid through March 23, 2027.


Value: $160

Academic Night Perk Pack item
Academic Night Perk Pack
$80

Starting bid


Make your Academic Night experience easy and enjoyable!

This perk pack includes free pizza and drinks for your family, a skip-the-line pass for book fair checkout, and reserved parking for the event. Contact [email protected] to arrange



Value: Priceless

Fifth Grade Ceremony Plus Pack item
Fifth Grade Ceremony Plus Pack
$100

Starting bid


Make this milestone moment even more special!

This package includes a reserved front row seat for your family, a skip-the-line pass for check-in, and a reserved parking spot for the day of the event. Contact [email protected] to arrange



Value: Priceless

Snack Cart for Your Class item
Snack Cart for Your Class
$30

Starting bid


Treat your entire class to a fun Friday!

Each student will get to pick a drink and snack of their choice during a special Friday afternoon snack cart experience. Contact [email protected] to arrange


Value $60

Donuts with Grownups Perk Pack item
Donuts with Grownups Perk Pack
$80

Starting bid


Make your “Donuts with Grownups” experience extra special!

This perk pack includes donuts and drinks of your choice for your family, a skip-the-line pass for entry and the book fair, and reserved front parking for the day of the event. Contact [email protected] to arrange



Value: Priceless

Reserved Front Parking Space item
Reserved Front Parking Space
$200

Starting bid


(2026–2027 School Year)

Enjoy the convenience of a reserved parking space in the front of the school parking lot for the entire 2026–2027 school year!

Skip the hassle and park up front all year long. Contact [email protected] to arrange


Value: Priceless

2026–2027 School Year: Wedgewood School Store Monthly Specia item
2026–2027 School Year: Wedgewood School Store Monthly Specia
$100

Starting bid


(Incoming Kinder–5th Grade)

Enjoy a full year of Wedgewood School Store monthly specials during the 2026–2027 school year!

This experience is available for incoming Kindergarten through 5th grade students.

Please contact Mrs. T. Sims to make arrangements for your special experience.


Value: Priceless

Breakfast with Ms. Johnston & Ms. Nguyen item
Breakfast with Ms. Johnston & Ms. Nguyen
$40

Starting bid


Start your morning with a special breakfast experience!

The student can choose breakfast for the teachers to purchase on a morning you agree on, and bring one friend to join.

Please contact the teacher to make arrangements for your special experience.


Value: Priceless


Picnic with the Principals item
Picnic with the Principals
$40

Starting bid


Enjoy a special picnic experience!

Mrs. Johnson and Ms. Boriack will host a fun picnic with the winner and a friend.

Please contact the teacher to make arrangements for your special experience.


Value: Priceless

Donuts with Ms. Jurnalov item
Donuts with Ms. Jurnalov
$40

Starting bid


Start your day with a sweet treat!

Students can come to Ms. Jurnalov’s room in the morning to enjoy delicious donuts together.

Please contact the teacher to make arrangements for your special experience.


Value: Priceless

Donuts with the Coaches item
Donuts with the Coaches
$40

Starting bid


Enjoy a fun morning with donuts and the coaches!

You and a friend will get to eat donuts with the coaches on May 15th.

Please contact the teacher to make arrangements for your special experience.

Value: Priceless

Lunch with the Librarian item
Lunch with the Librarian
$40

Starting bid


Enjoy a special lunch experience with Mrs. Peterman!

A student and a friend will enjoy lunch and dessert provided by Mrs. Peterman, along with the opportunity to explore fun makerspace stations.

Please contact the teacher to make arrangements for your special experience.

Value: Priceless

Pizza Lunch for You and a Friend with Mrs. Dusek item
Pizza Lunch for You and a Friend with Mrs. Dusek
$40

Starting bid


Enjoy a fun lunch with pizza and friends!

Pizza will be ordered on a school day for the winning student and two friends of their choice (must be in the same grade level for the same lunch time).

Please contact the teacher to make arrangements for your special experience.

Value: Priceless

Lunch with Mrs. Frank item
Lunch with Mrs. Frank
$40

Starting bid


Enjoy a special lunch experience with Mrs. Frank!

You will get to enjoy a lunch of your choice while spending time together in the Great Hall.

Please contact the teacher to make arrangements for your special experience.

Value: Priceless

Pizza Picnic and Painting (with Mrs. Jaramillo & Mrs. Sandbr item
Pizza Picnic and Painting (with Mrs. Jaramillo & Mrs. Sandbr
$40

Starting bid

— During Lunch)

Enjoy a fun lunch experience with pizza, creativity, and time outside!

We will provide the pizza lunch and painting supplies so you can create while enjoying lunch outdoors with Mrs. Jaramillo and Mrs. Sandbrook.

Please contact the teacher to make arrangements for your special experience.

Value: Priceless

Donuts with Ms. Davis item
Donuts with Ms. Davis
$40

Starting bid


(You and 3 Friends)

Start your school day with fun vibes, music, and donuts!

You and 3 friends can enjoy your favorite kinds of donuts with Ms. Davis, 2nd Grade Teacher, from 7:40–8:10 a.m.

Please contact the teacher to make arrangements for your special experience.


Value: Priceless

Main Event Fun Day item
Main Event Fun Day
$80

Starting bid

4 All Access Wristbands (Bowling, Laser Tag, Mini Golf, Billiards, Shuffleboard) 4 1 hour Timecards for arcade play. Not Valid on Saturdays, Webster location only.

Value: $160

Kindergarten Relaxation Basket item
Kindergarten Relaxation Basket
$75

Starting bid

Drink maker, two plush throw blankets, cozy socks, milk chocolate and pistachio coffee, mango green tea, roasted espresso bean candle, bath bombs, epsom salt, slushy mix, face masks, 1000 piece puzzle, and crochet kit. The passport to relaxation.


Value $150

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