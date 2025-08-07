Wedgeworth Elementary PTO Shop 2025-2026

Brand: Cat & Jack™





From school to after-school activities and beyond, your child will love the comfortable style of this Short-Sleeve Jersey Uniform Polo Shirt from Cat & Jack™. Crafted from midweight jersey fabric, this short-sleeve polo shirt offers all-day cool comfort. Designed in a solid hue and featuring a classic polo design with a collared neckline and a two-button placket, it's easy to coordinate with a range of shorts, pants or skirts for versatile outfit options.



Cat & Jack™: Designed for all children so you can trust it's made for yours.