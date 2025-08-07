Wedgeworth Elementary PTO

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Wedgeworth Elementary PTO

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Wedgeworth Elementary PTO Shop 2025-2026

Girls Uniform - White (XS 4/5) item
Girls Uniform - White (XS 4/5) item
Girls Uniform - White (XS 4/5)
$15

Brand: Cat & Jack™


From school to after-school activities and beyond, your child will love the comfortable style of this Short-Sleeve Jersey Uniform Polo Shirt from Cat & Jack™. Crafted from midweight jersey fabric, this short-sleeve polo shirt offers all-day cool comfort. Designed in a solid hue and featuring a classic polo design with a collared neckline and a two-button placket, it's easy to coordinate with a range of shorts, pants or skirts for versatile outfit options.

Cat & Jack™: Designed for all children so you can trust it's made for yours.

Girls Uniform - Navy (XS 4/5) item
Girls Uniform - Navy (XS 4/5) item
Girls Uniform - Navy (XS 4/5)
$15

Brand: Cat & Jack™


From school to after-school activities and beyond, your child will love the comfortable style of this Short-Sleeve Jersey Uniform Polo Shirt from Cat & Jack™. Crafted from midweight jersey fabric, this short-sleeve polo shirt offers all-day cool comfort. Designed in a solid hue and featuring a classic polo design with a collared neckline and a two-button placket, it's easy to coordinate with a range of shorts, pants or skirts for versatile outfit options.

Cat & Jack™: Designed for all children so you can trust it's made for yours.

Boys Uniform - White (XS 4/5) item
Boys Uniform - White (XS 4/5) item
Boys Uniform - White (XS 4/5)
$15

Brand: Cat & Jack™


From school to after-school activities and beyond, your child will love the comfortable style of this Short-Sleeve Jersey Uniform Polo Shirt from Cat & Jack™. Crafted from midweight jersey fabric, this short-sleeve polo shirt offers all-day cool comfort. Designed in a solid hue and featuring a classic polo design with a collared neckline and a two-button placket, it's easy to coordinate with a range of shorts, pants or skirts for versatile outfit options.

Cat & Jack™: Designed for all children so you can trust it's made for yours.

Boys Uniform - Navy (XS 4/5) item
Boys Uniform - Navy (XS 4/5) item
Boys Uniform - Navy (XS 4/5)
$15

Brand: Cat & Jack™


From school to after-school activities and beyond, your child will love the comfortable style of this Short-Sleeve Jersey Uniform Polo Shirt from Cat & Jack™. Crafted from midweight jersey fabric, this short-sleeve polo shirt offers all-day cool comfort. Designed in a solid hue and featuring a classic polo design with a collared neckline and a two-button placket, it's easy to coordinate with a range of shorts, pants or skirts for versatile outfit options.

Cat & Jack™: Designed for all children so you can trust it's made for yours.

Girls Uniform - White (S 6/7) item
Girls Uniform - White (S 6/7) item
Girls Uniform - White (S 6/7)
$15

Brand: Cat & Jack™


From school to after-school activities and beyond, your child will love the comfortable style of this Short-Sleeve Jersey Uniform Polo Shirt from Cat & Jack™. Crafted from midweight jersey fabric, this short-sleeve polo shirt offers all-day cool comfort. Designed in a solid hue and featuring a classic polo design with a collared neckline and a two-button placket, it's easy to coordinate with a range of shorts, pants or skirts for versatile outfit options.

Cat & Jack™: Designed for all children so you can trust it's made for yours.

Girls Uniform - Navy (S 6/7) item
Girls Uniform - Navy (S 6/7) item
Girls Uniform - Navy (S 6/7)
$15

Brand: Cat & Jack™


From school to after-school activities and beyond, your child will love the comfortable style of this Short-Sleeve Jersey Uniform Polo Shirt from Cat & Jack™. Crafted from midweight jersey fabric, this short-sleeve polo shirt offers all-day cool comfort. Designed in a solid hue and featuring a classic polo design with a collared neckline and a two-button placket, it's easy to coordinate with a range of shorts, pants or skirts for versatile outfit options.

Cat & Jack™: Designed for all children so you can trust it's made for yours.

Boys Uniform - White (S 6/7) item
Boys Uniform - White (S 6/7) item
Boys Uniform - White (S 6/7)
$15

Brand: Cat & Jack™


From school to after-school activities and beyond, your child will love the comfortable style of this Short-Sleeve Jersey Uniform Polo Shirt from Cat & Jack™. Crafted from midweight jersey fabric, this short-sleeve polo shirt offers all-day cool comfort. Designed in a solid hue and featuring a classic polo design with a collared neckline and a two-button placket, it's easy to coordinate with a range of shorts, pants or skirts for versatile outfit options.

Cat & Jack™: Designed for all children so you can trust it's made for yours.

Boys Uniform - Navy (S 6/7) item
Boys Uniform - Navy (S 6/7) item
Boys Uniform - Navy (S 6/7)
$15

Brand: Cat & Jack™


From school to after-school activities and beyond, your child will love the comfortable style of this Short-Sleeve Jersey Uniform Polo Shirt from Cat & Jack™. Crafted from midweight jersey fabric, this short-sleeve polo shirt offers all-day cool comfort. Designed in a solid hue and featuring a classic polo design with a collared neckline and a two-button placket, it's easy to coordinate with a range of shorts, pants or skirts for versatile outfit options.

Cat & Jack™: Designed for all children so you can trust it's made for yours.

Girls Uniform - White (M 8) item
Girls Uniform - White (M 8) item
Girls Uniform - White (M 8)
$15

Brand: Cat & Jack™


From school to after-school activities and beyond, your child will love the comfortable style of this Short-Sleeve Jersey Uniform Polo Shirt from Cat & Jack™. Crafted from midweight jersey fabric, this short-sleeve polo shirt offers all-day cool comfort. Designed in a solid hue and featuring a classic polo design with a collared neckline and a two-button placket, it's easy to coordinate with a range of shorts, pants or skirts for versatile outfit options.

Cat & Jack™: Designed for all children so you can trust it's made for yours.

Girls Uniform - Navy (M 8) item
Girls Uniform - Navy (M 8) item
Girls Uniform - Navy (M 8)
$15

Brand: Cat & Jack™


From school to after-school activities and beyond, your child will love the comfortable style of this Short-Sleeve Jersey Uniform Polo Shirt from Cat & Jack™. Crafted from midweight jersey fabric, this short-sleeve polo shirt offers all-day cool comfort. Designed in a solid hue and featuring a classic polo design with a collared neckline and a two-button placket, it's easy to coordinate with a range of shorts, pants or skirts for versatile outfit options.

Cat & Jack™: Designed for all children so you can trust it's made for yours.

Boys Uniform - White (M 8) item
Boys Uniform - White (M 8) item
Boys Uniform - White (M 8)
$15

Brand: Cat & Jack™


From school to after-school activities and beyond, your child will love the comfortable style of this Short-Sleeve Jersey Uniform Polo Shirt from Cat & Jack™. Crafted from midweight jersey fabric, this short-sleeve polo shirt offers all-day cool comfort. Designed in a solid hue and featuring a classic polo design with a collared neckline and a two-button placket, it's easy to coordinate with a range of shorts, pants or skirts for versatile outfit options.

Cat & Jack™: Designed for all children so you can trust it's made for yours.

Boys Uniform - Navy (M 8) item
Boys Uniform - Navy (M 8) item
Boys Uniform - Navy (M 8)
$15

Brand: Cat & Jack™


From school to after-school activities and beyond, your child will love the comfortable style of this Short-Sleeve Jersey Uniform Polo Shirt from Cat & Jack™. Crafted from midweight jersey fabric, this short-sleeve polo shirt offers all-day cool comfort. Designed in a solid hue and featuring a classic polo design with a collared neckline and a two-button placket, it's easy to coordinate with a range of shorts, pants or skirts for versatile outfit options.

Cat & Jack™: Designed for all children so you can trust it's made for yours.

Girls Uniform - White (L 10/12) item
Girls Uniform - White (L 10/12) item
Girls Uniform - White (L 10/12)
$15

Brand: Cat & Jack™


From school to after-school activities and beyond, your child will love the comfortable style of this Short-Sleeve Jersey Uniform Polo Shirt from Cat & Jack™. Crafted from midweight jersey fabric, this short-sleeve polo shirt offers all-day cool comfort. Designed in a solid hue and featuring a classic polo design with a collared neckline and a two-button placket, it's easy to coordinate with a range of shorts, pants or skirts for versatile outfit options.

Cat & Jack™: Designed for all children so you can trust it's made for yours.

Girls Uniform - Navy (L 10/12) item
Girls Uniform - Navy (L 10/12) item
Girls Uniform - Navy (L 10/12)
$15

Brand: Cat & Jack™


From school to after-school activities and beyond, your child will love the comfortable style of this Short-Sleeve Jersey Uniform Polo Shirt from Cat & Jack™. Crafted from midweight jersey fabric, this short-sleeve polo shirt offers all-day cool comfort. Designed in a solid hue and featuring a classic polo design with a collared neckline and a two-button placket, it's easy to coordinate with a range of shorts, pants or skirts for versatile outfit options.

Cat & Jack™: Designed for all children so you can trust it's made for yours.

Boys Uniform - White (L 10/12) item
Boys Uniform - White (L 10/12) item
Boys Uniform - White (L 10/12)
$15

Brand: Cat & Jack™


From school to after-school activities and beyond, your child will love the comfortable style of this Short-Sleeve Jersey Uniform Polo Shirt from Cat & Jack™. Crafted from midweight jersey fabric, this short-sleeve polo shirt offers all-day cool comfort. Designed in a solid hue and featuring a classic polo design with a collared neckline and a two-button placket, it's easy to coordinate with a range of shorts, pants or skirts for versatile outfit options.

Cat & Jack™: Designed for all children so you can trust it's made for yours.

Boys Uniform - Navy (L 10/12) item
Boys Uniform - Navy (L 10/12) item
Boys Uniform - Navy (L 10/12)
$15

Brand: Cat & Jack™


From school to after-school activities and beyond, your child will love the comfortable style of this Short-Sleeve Jersey Uniform Polo Shirt from Cat & Jack™. Crafted from midweight jersey fabric, this short-sleeve polo shirt offers all-day cool comfort. Designed in a solid hue and featuring a classic polo design with a collared neckline and a two-button placket, it's easy to coordinate with a range of shorts, pants or skirts for versatile outfit options.

Cat & Jack™: Designed for all children so you can trust it's made for yours.

Girls Uniform - White (XL 14) item
Girls Uniform - White (XL 14) item
Girls Uniform - White (XL 14)
$15

Brand: Cat & Jack™


From school to after-school activities and beyond, your child will love the comfortable style of this Short-Sleeve Jersey Uniform Polo Shirt from Cat & Jack™. Crafted from midweight jersey fabric, this short-sleeve polo shirt offers all-day cool comfort. Designed in a solid hue and featuring a classic polo design with a collared neckline and a two-button placket, it's easy to coordinate with a range of shorts, pants or skirts for versatile outfit options.

Cat & Jack™: Designed for all children so you can trust it's made for yours.

Girls Uniform - Navy (XL 14) item
Girls Uniform - Navy (XL 14) item
Girls Uniform - Navy (XL 14)
$15

Brand: Cat & Jack™


From school to after-school activities and beyond, your child will love the comfortable style of this Short-Sleeve Jersey Uniform Polo Shirt from Cat & Jack™. Crafted from midweight jersey fabric, this short-sleeve polo shirt offers all-day cool comfort. Designed in a solid hue and featuring a classic polo design with a collared neckline and a two-button placket, it's easy to coordinate with a range of shorts, pants or skirts for versatile outfit options.

Cat & Jack™: Designed for all children so you can trust it's made for yours.

Boys Uniform - White (XL 14) item
Boys Uniform - White (XL 14) item
Boys Uniform - White (XL 14)
$15

Brand: Cat & Jack™


From school to after-school activities and beyond, your child will love the comfortable style of this Short-Sleeve Jersey Uniform Polo Shirt from Cat & Jack™. Crafted from midweight jersey fabric, this short-sleeve polo shirt offers all-day cool comfort. Designed in a solid hue and featuring a classic polo design with a collared neckline and a two-button placket, it's easy to coordinate with a range of shorts, pants or skirts for versatile outfit options.

Cat & Jack™: Designed for all children so you can trust it's made for yours.

Boys Uniform - Navy (XL 14) item
Boys Uniform - Navy (XL 14) item
Boys Uniform - Navy (XL 14)
$15

Brand: Cat & Jack™


From school to after-school activities and beyond, your child will love the comfortable style of this Short-Sleeve Jersey Uniform Polo Shirt from Cat & Jack™. Crafted from midweight jersey fabric, this short-sleeve polo shirt offers all-day cool comfort. Designed in a solid hue and featuring a classic polo design with a collared neckline and a two-button placket, it's easy to coordinate with a range of shorts, pants or skirts for versatile outfit options.

Cat & Jack™: Designed for all children so you can trust it's made for yours.

Child In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (XS) item
Child In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (XS) item
Child In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (XS)
$18
Child In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (S) item
Child In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (S) item
Child In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (S)
$18
Child In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (M) item
Child In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (M) item
Child In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (M)
$18

PRE-ORDER

Estimated Arrival: 10/10

Child In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (L) item
Child In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (L) item
Child In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (L)
$18

PRE-ORDER

Estimated Arrival: 10/10

Adult In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (S) item
Adult In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (S) item
Adult In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (S)
$20
Adult In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (M) item
Adult In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (M) item
Adult In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (M)
$20
Adult In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (L) item
Adult In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (L) item
Adult In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (L)
$20
Adult In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (XL) item
Adult In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (XL) item
Adult In My Warrior Era T-Shirt (XL)
$20
LIMITED EDITION: Kinder Pack CHILD (XS) item
LIMITED EDITION: Kinder Pack CHILD (XS) item
LIMITED EDITION: Kinder Pack CHILD (XS) item
LIMITED EDITION: Kinder Pack CHILD (XS)
$27
LIMITED EDITION: Kinder Pack CHILD (S) item
LIMITED EDITION: Kinder Pack CHILD (S) item
LIMITED EDITION: Kinder Pack CHILD (S) item
LIMITED EDITION: Kinder Pack CHILD (S)
$27
Child Sweatpants (S) item
Child Sweatpants (S)
$25
Child Sweatpants (M) item
Child Sweatpants (M)
$25
Child Sweatpants (L) item
Child Sweatpants (L)
$25
Child Pullover Hoodie (XS) item
Child Pullover Hoodie (XS)
$25
Child Pullover Hoodie (S) item
Child Pullover Hoodie (S)
$25
Child Pullover Hoodie (M) item
Child Pullover Hoodie (M)
$25
Child Pullover Hoodie (L) item
Child Pullover Hoodie (L)
$25
Child Pullover Hoodie (XL) item
Child Pullover Hoodie (XL)
$25
2025-2026 PTO Membership item
2025-2026 PTO Membership
$10
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