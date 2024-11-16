Wednesday Ceramics for Adults

419 N Pkwy

Uniontown, WA 99179

10 class punch card item
10 class punch card
$275
Classes in all levels of wheel throwing, hand building, decorating, sculpture, glazing, tile/mosaic are offered in our fully equipped studio. Classes cover wheel throwing and hand building techniques. The classes are kept small to allow for individualized attention and study within the group setting. We encourage mixed interest classes to provide students with a better understanding of the wide range of possibilities clay has to offer. Wheel and Hand Building classes are appropriate for total beginners as well as the experienced student. Class fee includes glazes, 25lbs of clay, use of studio tools, and firing. Contact [email protected] for any questions regarding class fees. A portion of every registration goes to supporting local school children's art classes. The remainder is used for supplies and instructor fees.
5 class punch card item
5 class punch card
$175
