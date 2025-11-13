Weehawken High School PTO

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Weehawken High School PTO

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Weehawken High School Class Fundraisers

Class of 2026 - Stadium Seat item
Class of 2026 - Stadium Seat
$40

Cheer on the team and securely carry your essentials with this portable padded seat! It adjusts for comfort on bleachers and includes a zippered pocket for storage. Made with your convenience in mind, it folds closed flat once your event is over and can be carried by either the handle or shoulder strap.

  • This is a fundraiser for the Class of 2026.  

The seats are $40.00.

Add your player's name for an additional $8.00 


Item Details: 

  • Embroidery
  • 600 denier polyester
  • Web carrying handles
  • Reinforced support bars in seat back
  • Exterior large zippered pocket for snacks
  • Adjustable side straps with quick-release buckles for back support and comfort
  • Adjustable shoulder strap so seat can be carried across the body
Class of 2026 - Stadium Seat Personalized item
Class of 2026 - Stadium Seat Personalized item
Class of 2026 - Stadium Seat Personalized
$48

Cheer on the team and securely carry your essentials with this portable padded seat! It adjusts for comfort on bleachers and includes a zippered pocket for storage. Made with your convenience in mind, it folds closed flat once your event is over and can be carried by either the handle or shoulder strap.

  • This is a fundraiser for the Class of 2026.  

The seats are $40.00.

Add your player's name for an additional $8.00 


Item Details: 

  • Embroidery
  • 600 denier polyester
  • Web carrying handles
  • Reinforced support bars in seat back
  • Exterior large zippered pocket for snacks
  • Adjustable side straps with quick-release buckles for back support and comfort
  • Adjustable shoulder strap so seat can be carried across the body
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