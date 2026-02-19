Weehawken Pba Local 15 Civic Association Inc

Hosted by

Weehawken Pba Local 15 Civic Association Inc

About this event

Weehawken PBA Appreciation/Awards Dinner

518 32nd St #518

Union City, NJ 07087, USA

General Admission
$100

General Admission

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

Prominent logo placement in the Awards Dinner program
• Recognition on event signage and sponsor displays
Six tickets to attend the Awards Dinner
Recognition during the event program

Gold Sponsor
$500

Business logo in the Awards Dinner program
• Recognition on event sponsor signage
Two tickets to attend the Awards Dinner

Silver Sponsor
$250

• Business name listed in the Awards Dinner program
• Recognition on event sponsor signage

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