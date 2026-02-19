Weehawken PBA Appreciation/Awards Dinner

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About this event
General Admission
• Prominent logo placement in the Awards Dinner program
• Recognition on event signage and sponsor displays
• Six tickets to attend the Awards Dinner
• Recognition during the event program
• Business logo in the Awards Dinner program
• Recognition on event sponsor signage
• Two tickets to attend the Awards Dinner
• Business name listed in the Awards Dinner program
• Recognition on event sponsor signage
$
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