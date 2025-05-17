Week 4, The Last Chance Ranch's Online Auction!

Bring the calming charm of the coast into your home with this beautifully curated Seaside Serenity Gift Basket. A perfect mix of beach-themed décor, cozy elegance, and artisan touches—ideal for ocean lovers, relaxation seekers, or anyone in need of a little coastal inspiration.
This unique gift basket includes:
Black Scrollwork Teapot Lantern with Candle – A decorative metal teapot with an elegant design and a candle inside for cozy ambiance.
Miniature Floral Teapot Keepsake – A dainty ceramic teapot with gold accents, perfect for display or as a trinket box.
Beach-Inspired Jewelry – Includes shell and stone pendant necklaces and a deep green gemstone-style ring.
Natural Sea Treasures – A curated selection of large scallop shells, a sand dollar, and a conch shell.
“Beach” Hanging Sign – Adds a touch of whimsy to any space.
Mini Seashell Trinket Dish – Great for rings, coins, or small décor.
Handmade Ocean Glitter Resin Piece – A sparkly, vibrant piece that adds a splash of art to the mix.
Turquoise Tissue and Glittery Aqua Ribbon Wrapping – All beautifully presented and ready for gifting.
🪶 Sterling Silver & Turquoise Necklace by TJ Designs 🪶
$40
Channel the spirit of the Southwest with this stunning Sterling Silver & Turquoise Feather Necklace. Delicately crafted, the silver feather pendant is accented by a genuine turquoise stone—long cherished as a symbol of protection, healing, and strength.
Features:
Genuine turquoise stone – Each piece is unique with natural marbling.
Detailed silver feather design – Symbolizing freedom and connection to nature.
Suede necklace – Lightweight and comfortable for daily wear.
Perfect for: Boho-chic outfits, meaningful gifting, or statement jewelry lovers.
Whether you're accessorizing for a casual day out or adding something special to a gift basket, this necklace is sure to inspire compliments.
"Gardeners’ Delight Basket" $190 Value!
$40
Bring joy to your garden—and your day—with this vibrant and thoughtfully arranged Gardeners’ Delight Basket! Bursting with color, personality, and practical tools, this basket is perfect for the green thumb in your life.
Retail Value of $190 & Includes:
🌿 Durable hand tools and a handheld sprayer
🌼 Bright yellow watering can
🌱 Mini flowerpots and cheerful garden decorations
🌞 Solar-powered color-changing LED light
🌻 Pop-up grow tunnel for plant protection
🧤 Garden gloves and cozy towel
🎁 All beautifully packaged in a woven basket ready for gifting!
This is a garden starter kit, mood booster, and patio upgrade all in one. Treat yourself or a garden-loving friend!
